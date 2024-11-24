Hello User
Gold and silver prices today on 24-11-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.79813.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.95100.0 in Delhi.

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices witnessed a slight increase on Sunday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7981.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs.810.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7317.3 per gram, which is up by Rs.740.0.The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been -2.97%, while in the last month it has increased by 2.09%.The current cost of silver stands at Rs.95100.0 per kilogram, which is an increase of Rs.100.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Delhi

Gold Price Today in Delhi is 79813.0 for 10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, on 23-11-2024, was 78133.0 for 10 grams, while the price from last week, on 18-11-2024, was 75813.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

Silver Price Today in Delhi is 95100.0 per kilogram. The silver rate yesterday, on 23-11-2024, was 95000.0 per kilogram, and the rate from last week, on 18-11-2024, was 92500.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Chennai

Gold Price Today in Chennai is 79661.0 for 10 grams. The price yesterday, on 23-11-2024, was 77981.0 for 10 grams, and last week, on 18-11-2024, it was 75661.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

Silver Price Today in Chennai is 103700.0 per kilogram. The silver rate yesterday, on 23-11-2024, was 103600.0 per kilogram, and last week’s silver price on 18-11-2024 was 101600.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Mumbai

Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 79667.0 for 10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, on 23-11-2024, was 77987.0 for 10 grams, while the price from last week, on 18-11-2024, was 75667.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 94400.0 per kilogram. The silver rate yesterday, on 23-11-2024, was 94300.0 per kilogram, and last week’s silver price on 18-11-2024 was 91800.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Kolkata

Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 79665.0 for 10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, on 23-11-2024, was 77985.0 for 10 grams, while the price from last week, on 18-11-2024, was 75665.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 95900.0 per kilogram. The silver rate yesterday, on 23-11-2024, was 95800.0 per kilogram, and last week’s silver price on 18-11-2024 was 93300.0 per kilogram.

The gold February 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.78411.0 per 10 grams, reflecting an increase of 1.183% at the time of publishing. The silver March 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.93127.0 per kilogram, which is an increase of 0.993% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in gold and silver prices are influenced by a variety of factors, including insights from reputable jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values between nations, current interest rates, and government regulations regarding the gold trade all contribute to these price changes. Additionally, global events, such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, also have an effect on gold prices in the Indian market.

