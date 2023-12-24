Gold and silver prices Today on 24-12-2023 : Check latest rates in your city
Gold and silver prices today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was priced at Rs. 63380.0 in Delhi, while 1 kg of silver was priced at Rs. 79500.0 in Delhi.
Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices remained steady on Sunday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs. 6338.0 per gm, and the cost of 22 carat gold is Rs. 5810.0 per gm. The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been -0.78%, whereas in the last month it has been -1.63%.
