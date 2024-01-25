Gold and silver prices Today on 25-01-2024 : Check latest rates in your city

Gold prices saw a remained steady on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.6397.0 per gm.

The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.5865.0 per gm.

The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been 0.0% whereas in the last month it has been -0.17%.

The cost of silver is Rs.75300.0 per kg, up by Rs.300.0 per kg.

Gold and Silver prices in your city are as follows:

Chennai has gold price of Rs.64530.0/10g and silver price of Rs.76800.0/1kg.

Delhi has gold price of Rs.63970.0/10g and silver price of Rs.75300.0/1kg.

Mumbai has gold price of Rs.63820.0/10g and silver price of Rs.75300.0/1kg.

Kolkata has gold price of Rs.63820.0/10g and silver price of Rs.75300.0/1kg.

The gold April 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.62100.0 per 10 gm down by 0.085% at the time of publishing.

The silver May 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.72846.0 per kg down by 0.19% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in Gold and Silver prices are impacted by a range of elements, among them the input from respected jewelers.

Elements such as the worldwide desire for gold, variations in currency values between countries, current interest rates, and government rules regarding the gold trade all play a role in these changes.

Furthermore, worldwide occurrences such as the state of the global economy and the potency of the US dollar against other currencies also exert influence on gold prices in the Indian market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

