Gold and silver prices today on 25-08-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.72466.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.84240.0 in Delhi.

Livemint
Published25 Aug 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Gold and Silver price today
Gold and Silver price today

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices saw a slight decrease on Sunday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7246.6 per gm, down by Rs.244.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6637.9 per gm, down by Rs.223.0. The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been -1.2%, whereas in the last month it has been -5.03%.

The cost of silver is Rs.84240.0 per kg, down by Rs.540.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi

Gold Price Today in Delhi is 72466.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 24-08-2024 was 72888.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 19-08-2024 was 72016.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

Silver Price Today in Delhi is 84240.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 24-08-2024 was 84990.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 19-08-2024 was 81750.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

Gold Price Today in Chennai is 73179.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 24-08-2024 was 73890.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 19-08-2024 was 72652.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

Silver Price Today in Chennai is 84160.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 24-08-2024 was 84900.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 19-08-2024 was 81670.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai

Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 73393.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 24-08-2024 was 73174.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 19-08-2024 was 72863.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 84240.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 24-08-2024 was 84990.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 19-08-2024 was 81750.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata

Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 73322.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 24-08-2024 was 73675.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 19-08-2024 was 72722.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 84240.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 24-08-2024 was 84990.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 19-08-2024 was 81750.0/Kg.

The gold September 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.813.0 per 10 gm, down by 25.889% at the time of publishing. The silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.-2.0E7 per kg, down by 344097.248% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in Gold and Silver prices are impacted by a range of elements, among them the input from respected jewelers. Elements such as the worldwide desire for gold, variations in currency values between countries, current interest rates, and government rules regarding the gold trade all play a role in these changes. Furthermore, worldwide occurrences such as the state of the global economy and the potency of the US dollar against other currencies also exert influence on gold prices in the Indian market.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Aug 2024, 10:15 AM IST
HomeMarketsCommoditiesGold and silver prices today on 25-08-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

154.15
03:58 PM | 23 AUG 2024
0.05 (0.03%)

Bharat Electronics

306.05
03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
1.5 (0.49%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

319.10
03:57 PM | 23 AUG 2024
-5.05 (-1.56%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

352.00
03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
1.95 (0.56%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Himadri Speciality Chemical

527.10
03:57 PM | 23 AUG 2024
43.3 (8.95%)

FSN E-Commerce Ventures

226.90
03:58 PM | 23 AUG 2024
16.5 (7.84%)

Elgi Equipments

693.60
03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
46.9 (7.25%)

Doms Industries

2,599.10
03:29 PM | 23 AUG 2024
168.4 (6.93%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,752.00-386.00
    Chennai
    73,179.00612.00
    Delhi
    72,466.00-244.00
    Kolkata
    73,322.00184.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue