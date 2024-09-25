Gold and silver prices today on 25-09-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.76543.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.96000.0 in Delhi.

Published25 Sep 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a modest increase on Wednesday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7654.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs.210.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7018.3 per gram, an increase of Rs.200.0.

The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been -3.5%, while over the past month it has been -2.48%.

The current cost of silver is Rs.96000.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Delhi

The Gold Price Today in Delhi is 76543.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 24-09-2024 was 76093.0 for 10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 19-09-2024 was 73430.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

The Silver Price Today in Delhi is 96000.0 per kilogram. The silver rate for the previous day on 24-09-2024 was 96000.0 per kilogram, while last week’s silver price on 19-09-2024 was 89500.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Chennai

The Gold Price Today in Chennai is 76391.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 24-09-2024 was 75941.0 for 10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 19-09-2024 was 73310.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

The Silver Price Today in Chennai is 100600.0 per kilogram. The silver rate for the previous day on 24-09-2024 was 100600.0 per kilogram, while last week’s silver price on 19-09-2024 was 95000.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Mumbai

The Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 76397.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 24-09-2024 was 75947.0 for 10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 19-09-2024 was 74230.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 95200.0 per kilogram. The silver rate for the previous day on 24-09-2024 was 95300.0 per kilogram, while last week’s silver price on 19-09-2024 was 89500.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Kolkata

The Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 76395.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 24-09-2024 was 75945.0 for 10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 19-09-2024 was 73410.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 96700.0 per kilogram. The silver rate for the previous day on 24-09-2024 was 96800.0 per kilogram, while last week’s silver price on 19-09-2024 was 89500.0 per kilogram.

The gold February 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.76421.0 per 10 grams, reflecting an increase of 0.274% at the time of publication.

The silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.2924.0 per kilogram, indicating an increase of 1.722% at the time of publication.

Fluctuations in gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including insights from reputable jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values across countries, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations concerning gold trade contribute to these changes. Additionally, global events such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also affect gold prices in the Indian market.

