Gold and silver prices today on 25-09-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.76543.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.96000.0 in Delhi.

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a modest increase on Wednesday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7654.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs.210.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7018.3 per gram, an increase of Rs.200.0.

The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been -3.5%, while over the past month it has been -2.48%.

The current cost of silver is Rs.96000.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Delhi The Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹76543.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 24-09-2024 was ₹76093.0 for 10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 19-09-2024 was ₹73430.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi The Silver Price Today in Delhi is ₹96000.0 per kilogram. The silver rate for the previous day on 24-09-2024 was ₹96000.0 per kilogram, while last week’s silver price on 19-09-2024 was ₹89500.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Chennai The Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹76391.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 24-09-2024 was ₹75941.0 for 10 grams, and last week's gold price on 19-09-2024 was ₹73310.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai The Silver Price Today in Chennai is ₹100600.0 per kilogram. The silver rate for the previous day on 24-09-2024 was ₹100600.0 per kilogram, while last week’s silver price on 19-09-2024 was ₹95000.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Mumbai The Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹76397.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 24-09-2024 was ₹75947.0 for 10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 19-09-2024 was ₹74230.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is ₹95200.0 per kilogram. The silver rate for the previous day on 24-09-2024 was ₹95300.0 per kilogram, while last week's silver price on 19-09-2024 was ₹89500.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Kolkata The Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹76395.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 24-09-2024 was ₹75945.0 for 10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 19-09-2024 was ₹73410.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is ₹96700.0 per kilogram. The silver rate for the previous day on 24-09-2024 was ₹96800.0 per kilogram, while last week’s silver price on 19-09-2024 was ₹89500.0 per kilogram.

The gold February 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.76421.0 per 10 grams, reflecting an increase of 0.274% at the time of publication.

The silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.2924.0 per kilogram, indicating an increase of 1.722% at the time of publication.