Gold and silver prices today on 25-10-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a minor decline on Friday. The price for 24 carat gold is Rs.7963.3 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs.620.0. The price for 22 carat gold is Rs.7301.3 per gram, down by Rs.570.0.

The price fluctuation for 24 carat gold over the past week has been -0.8%, while over the last month it has seen a decline of -3.26%.

The price of silver is currently set at Rs.105000.0 per kilogram, which is a reduction of Rs.2200.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Delhi Gold Price Today in Delhi stands at ₹79633.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's Gold Price on 24-10-2024 was ₹79803.0 for 10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 19-10-2024 was ₹79163.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi The Silver Price Today in Delhi is ₹105000.0 per kilogram. The rate from yesterday, 24-10-2024, was ₹105200.0 per kilogram, and last week’s silver price on 19-10-2024 was ₹102200.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Chennai Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹79481.0 for 10 grams. The price from the previous day, 24-10-2024, was ₹79651.0 for 10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 19-10-2024 was ₹79011.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai The Silver Price Today in Chennai is ₹112600.0 per kilogram. The rate from yesterday, 24-10-2024, was ₹112800.0 per kilogram, and last week’s silver price on 19-10-2024 was ₹107800.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Mumbai Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹79487.0 for 10 grams. The previous day’s Gold Price on 24-10-2024 was ₹79657.0 for 10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 19-10-2024 was ₹79017.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is ₹104300.0 per kilogram. The rate from yesterday, 24-10-2024, was ₹104500.0 per kilogram, and last week’s silver price on 19-10-2024 was ₹101500.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Kolkata Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹79485.0 for 10 grams. The previous day’s Gold Price on 24-10-2024 was ₹79655.0 for 10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 19-10-2024 was ₹79015.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is ₹105800.0 per kilogram. The rate from yesterday, 24-10-2024, was ₹106000.0 per kilogram, and last week’s silver price on 19-10-2024 was ₹103000.0 per kilogram.

The gold February 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.78656.0 per 10 grams, reflecting a decrease of 0.292% at the time of publication. The silver March 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.99029.0 per kilogram, down by 0.461% at the time of publication.