Gold and silver prices today on 25-10-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a minor decline on Friday. The price for 24 carat gold is Rs.7963.3 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs.620.0. The price for 22 carat gold is Rs.7301.3 per gram, down by Rs.570.0.The price fluctuation for 24 carat gold over the past week has been -0.8%, while over the last month it has seen a decline of -3.26%.The price of silver is currently set at Rs.105000.0 per kilogram, which is a reduction of Rs.2200.0 per kilogram.
Gold Price in Delhi
Gold Price Today in Delhi stands at ₹79633.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's Gold Price on 24-10-2024 was ₹79803.0 for 10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 19-10-2024 was ₹79163.0 for 10 grams.
Silver Price in Delhi
The Silver Price Today in Delhi is ₹105000.0 per kilogram. The rate from yesterday, 24-10-2024, was ₹105200.0 per kilogram, and last week’s silver price on 19-10-2024 was ₹102200.0 per kilogram.
Gold Price in Chennai
Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹79481.0 for 10 grams. The price from the previous day, 24-10-2024, was ₹79651.0 for 10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 19-10-2024 was ₹79011.0 for 10 grams.
Silver Price in Chennai
The Silver Price Today in Chennai is ₹112600.0 per kilogram. The rate from yesterday, 24-10-2024, was ₹112800.0 per kilogram, and last week’s silver price on 19-10-2024 was ₹107800.0 per kilogram.
Gold Price in Mumbai
Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹79487.0 for 10 grams. The previous day’s Gold Price on 24-10-2024 was ₹79657.0 for 10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 19-10-2024 was ₹79017.0 for 10 grams.
Silver Price in Mumbai
The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is ₹104300.0 per kilogram. The rate from yesterday, 24-10-2024, was ₹104500.0 per kilogram, and last week’s silver price on 19-10-2024 was ₹101500.0 per kilogram.
Gold Price in Kolkata
Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹79485.0 for 10 grams. The previous day’s Gold Price on 24-10-2024 was ₹79655.0 for 10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 19-10-2024 was ₹79015.0 for 10 grams.
Silver Price in Kolkata
The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is ₹105800.0 per kilogram. The rate from yesterday, 24-10-2024, was ₹106000.0 per kilogram, and last week’s silver price on 19-10-2024 was ₹103000.0 per kilogram.
The gold February 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.78656.0 per 10 grams, reflecting a decrease of 0.292% at the time of publication. The silver March 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.99029.0 per kilogram, down by 0.461% at the time of publication.
Fluctuations in gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including insights from esteemed jewelers. Key elements such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values, prevailing interest rates, and governmental regulations regarding gold trade significantly contribute to these price changes. Additionally, global occurrences, including the overall state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, also exert influence on gold prices within the Indian market.