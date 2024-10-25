Hello User
Gold and silver prices today on 25-10-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold and silver prices today on 25-10-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Livemint

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.79633.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.105000.0 in Delhi.

Gold and Silver price today

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a minor decline on Friday. The price for 24 carat gold is Rs.7963.3 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs.620.0. The price for 22 carat gold is Rs.7301.3 per gram, down by Rs.570.0.The price fluctuation for 24 carat gold over the past week has been -0.8%, while over the last month it has seen a decline of -3.26%.The price of silver is currently set at Rs.105000.0 per kilogram, which is a reduction of Rs.2200.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Delhi

Gold Price Today in Delhi stands at 79633.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's Gold Price on 24-10-2024 was 79803.0 for 10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 19-10-2024 was 79163.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

The Silver Price Today in Delhi is 105000.0 per kilogram. The rate from yesterday, 24-10-2024, was 105200.0 per kilogram, and last week’s silver price on 19-10-2024 was 102200.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Chennai

Gold Price Today in Chennai is 79481.0 for 10 grams. The price from the previous day, 24-10-2024, was 79651.0 for 10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 19-10-2024 was 79011.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

The Silver Price Today in Chennai is 112600.0 per kilogram. The rate from yesterday, 24-10-2024, was 112800.0 per kilogram, and last week’s silver price on 19-10-2024 was 107800.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Mumbai

Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 79487.0 for 10 grams. The previous day’s Gold Price on 24-10-2024 was 79657.0 for 10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 19-10-2024 was 79017.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 104300.0 per kilogram. The rate from yesterday, 24-10-2024, was 104500.0 per kilogram, and last week’s silver price on 19-10-2024 was 101500.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Kolkata

Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 79485.0 for 10 grams. The previous day’s Gold Price on 24-10-2024 was 79655.0 for 10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 19-10-2024 was 79015.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 105800.0 per kilogram. The rate from yesterday, 24-10-2024, was 106000.0 per kilogram, and last week’s silver price on 19-10-2024 was 103000.0 per kilogram.

The gold February 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.78656.0 per 10 grams, reflecting a decrease of 0.292% at the time of publication. The silver March 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.99029.0 per kilogram, down by 0.461% at the time of publication.

Fluctuations in gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including insights from esteemed jewelers. Key elements such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values, prevailing interest rates, and governmental regulations regarding gold trade significantly contribute to these price changes. Additionally, global occurrences, including the overall state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, also exert influence on gold prices within the Indian market.

