Gold and silver prices today on 25-11-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a minor decline on Monday. The price of 24 carat gold is Rs.7980.3 per gm, decreasing by Rs.10.0. Similarly, the cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7316.3 per gm, also down by Rs.10.0. The price change in 24 carat gold over the last week has been -3.18%, while it has increased by 1.85% over the past month.

The current price of silver is Rs.95000.0 per kg, reflecting a decrease of Rs.100.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi The Gold Price Today in Delhi stands at ₹79803.0 for 10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, on 24-11-2024, was ₹79003.0 for 10 grams, while the gold price last week on 19-11-2024 was ₹76493.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi The Silver Price Today in Delhi is ₹95000.0 per kg. The rate recorded yesterday on 24-11-2024 was ₹95000.0 per kg, and the silver price last week on 19-11-2024 was ₹92500.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Chennai The Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹79651.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's price on 24-11-2024 was ₹78851.0 for 10 grams, and the gold price recorded last week on 19-11-2024 was ₹76341.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai The Silver Price Today in Chennai is ₹103600.0 per kg. The rate recorded yesterday on 24-11-2024 was ₹103600.0 per kg, and the silver price last week on 19-11-2024 was ₹101600.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai The Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹79657.0 for 10 grams. The price from yesterday, 24-11-2024, was ₹78857.0 for 10 grams, while last week's gold price on 19-11-2024 was ₹76347.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is ₹94300.0 per kg. The rate recorded yesterday on 24-11-2024 was ₹94300.0 per kg, and the silver price last week on 19-11-2024 was ₹91800.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata The Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹79655.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's price on 24-11-2024 was ₹78855.0 for 10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 19-11-2024 was ₹76345.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is ₹95800.0 per kg. The rate recorded yesterday on 24-11-2024 was ₹95800.0 per kg, and the silver price last week on 19-11-2024 was ₹93300.0 per kg.

The gold April 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.77950.0 per 10 gm, reflecting a decline of 1.207% at the time of publishing.

The silver March 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.91861.0 per kg, down by 1.329% at the time of publishing.