Business News/ Markets / Commodities/  Gold and silver prices today on 25-11-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Livemint

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.79803.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.95000.0 in Delhi.

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a minor decline on Monday. The price of 24 carat gold is Rs.7980.3 per gm, decreasing by Rs.10.0. Similarly, the cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7316.3 per gm, also down by Rs.10.0. The price change in 24 carat gold over the last week has been -3.18%, while it has increased by 1.85% over the past month.

The current price of silver is Rs.95000.0 per kg, reflecting a decrease of Rs.100.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi

The Gold Price Today in Delhi stands at 79803.0 for 10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, on 24-11-2024, was 79003.0 for 10 grams, while the gold price last week on 19-11-2024 was 76493.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

The Silver Price Today in Delhi is 95000.0 per kg. The rate recorded yesterday on 24-11-2024 was 95000.0 per kg, and the silver price last week on 19-11-2024 was 92500.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

The Gold Price Today in Chennai is 79651.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's price on 24-11-2024 was 78851.0 for 10 grams, and the gold price recorded last week on 19-11-2024 was 76341.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

The Silver Price Today in Chennai is 103600.0 per kg. The rate recorded yesterday on 24-11-2024 was 103600.0 per kg, and the silver price last week on 19-11-2024 was 101600.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai

The Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 79657.0 for 10 grams. The price from yesterday, 24-11-2024, was 78857.0 for 10 grams, while last week's gold price on 19-11-2024 was 76347.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 94300.0 per kg. The rate recorded yesterday on 24-11-2024 was 94300.0 per kg, and the silver price last week on 19-11-2024 was 91800.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata

The Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 79655.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's price on 24-11-2024 was 78855.0 for 10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 19-11-2024 was 76345.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 95800.0 per kg. The rate recorded yesterday on 24-11-2024 was 95800.0 per kg, and the silver price last week on 19-11-2024 was 93300.0 per kg.

The gold April 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.77950.0 per 10 gm, reflecting a decline of 1.207% at the time of publishing.

The silver March 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.91861.0 per kg, down by 1.329% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in Gold and Silver prices are influenced by a variety of factors, including insights from reputable jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values, prevailing interest rates, and governmental regulations concerning gold trade contribute significantly to these changes. Additionally, global events, such as the overall state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, also impact gold prices within the Indian market.

