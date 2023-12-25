Gold and silver prices Today on 25-12-2023 : Check latest rates in your city
Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was priced at Rs.63640.0 in Delhi, while 1 kg of silver was priced at Rs.79000.0 in Delhi.
Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices witnessed a slight increase on Monday. The price of 24 carat gold is Rs.63640.0 per gm, up by Rs.260.0. The price of 22 carat gold is Rs.5835.0 per gm, up by Rs.250.0.
