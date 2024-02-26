Gold and silver prices Today on 26-02-2024 : Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a slight uptick on Monday. The price of 24 carat gold stands at Rs.6386.8 per gm, showing an increase of Rs.682.0. Similarly, the cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.5850.3 per gm, marking an increase of Rs.625.0.

Over the past week, the price change in 24 carat gold has been 0.02%, while in the last month it has seen a decrease of -0.03%.

The price of silver is Rs.74800.0 per kg, reflecting an increase of Rs.300.0 per kg.

Gold and Silver prices in various cities are as follows: Chennai - gold price of Rs.63372.0/10g and silver price of Rs.76300.0/1kg, Delhi - gold price of Rs.63868.0/10g and silver price of Rs.74800.0/1kg, Mumbai - gold price of Rs.63806.0/10g and silver price of Rs.74800.0/1kg, Kolkata - gold price of Rs.63930.0/10g and silver price of Rs.74800.0/1kg.

The gold April 2024 MCX futures are trading at Rs.62229.0 per 10 gm, showing a decrease of 0.186% from the time of publishing. On the other hand, the silver July 2024 MCX futures are trading at Rs.73289.0 per kg, down by 0.385% at the time of publishing.

The fluctuations in Gold and Silver prices are influenced by various factors, including input from reputable jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, currency fluctuations between nations, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations related to the gold market all contribute to these fluctuations. Additionally, global events like the state of the world economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also impact gold prices in the Indian market.

