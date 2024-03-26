Hello User
Gold and silver prices Today on 26-03-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold and silver prices Today on 26-03-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Livemint

Gold And Silver Prices Today:10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.68124.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.77900.0 in Delhi.

Gold and Silver price today

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices saw a slight increase on Tuesday.The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.6812.4 per gm up by Rs.729.0.The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6240.2 per gm up by Rs.668.0.

The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been -1.99% .whereas in the last month it has been -6.06%.

The cost of silver is Rs.77900.0 per kg up by Rs.500.0 per kg.

Gold Rate in Delhi

Gold Rate Today in Delhi is 68124.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Rate on 25-03-2024 was 67991.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold rate on 20-03-2024 was 66638.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

Silver Price Today in Delhi is 77900.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver price on 25-03-2024 was 76500.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 20-03-2024 was 77400.0/Kg.

Gold Rate in Chennai

Gold Rate Today in Chennai is 67395.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Rate on 25-03-2024 was 67461.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold rate on 20-03-2024 was 66966.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

Silver Price Today in Chennai is 80900.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver price on 25-03-2024 was 79500.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 20-03-2024 was 80400.0/Kg.

Gold Rate in Mumbai

Gold Rate Today in Mumbai is 67461.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Rate on 25-03-2024 was 67925.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold rate on 20-03-2024 was 67294.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 77900.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver price on 25-03-2024 was 76500.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 20-03-2024 was 77400.0/Kg.

Gold Rate in Kolkata

Gold Rate Today in Kolkata is 68256.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Rate on 25-03-2024 was 68256.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold rate on 20-03-2024 was 66704.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 77900.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver price on 25-03-2024 was 76500.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 20-03-2024 was 77400.0/Kg.

The gold April 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.65918.0 per 10 gm down by 0.158% at the time of publishing.

The silver July 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.76137.0 per kg down by 0.286% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in Gold and Silver prices are impacted by a range of elements, among them the input from respected jewelers. Elements such as the worldwide desire for gold, variations in currency values between countries, current interest rates, and government rules regarding the gold trade all play a role in these changes. Furthermore, worldwide occurrences such as the state of the global economy and the potency of the US dollar against other currencies also exert influence on gold prices in the Indian market.

