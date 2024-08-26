Gold and silver prices today on 26-08-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold and Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.72781.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.84780.0 in Delhi.

Published26 Aug 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a slight increase on Monday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7278.1 per gm, up by Rs.315.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6666.7 per gm, up by Rs.288.0.
The price change in 24 carat gold in the last week has been 1.02%, whereas in the last month it has been -3.77%.


The cost of silver is Rs.84780.0 per kg, up by Rs.540.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi

Gold Price Today in Delhi is 72781.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 25-08-2024 was 72710.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 20-08-2024 was 73455.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

Silver Price Today in Delhi is 84780.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 25-08-2024 was 84780.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 20-08-2024 was 83460.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

Gold Price Today in Chennai is 73352.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 25-08-2024 was 72567.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 20-08-2024 was 72815.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

Silver Price Today in Chennai is 84780.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 25-08-2024 was 84700.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 20-08-2024 was 83540.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai

Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 73067.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 25-08-2024 was 73281.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 20-08-2024 was 73099.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 84780.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 25-08-2024 was 84780.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 20-08-2024 was 83460.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata

Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 73352.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 25-08-2024 was 73138.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 20-08-2024 was 73170.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 84780.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 25-08-2024 was 84780.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 20-08-2024 was 83460.0/Kg.

The gold September 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.309.0 per 10 gm, down by 3.738% at the time of publishing.

The silver August 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.-2.0E7 per kg, down by 792807.095% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in Gold and Silver prices are impacted by a range of elements, among them the input from respected jewelers. Elements such as the worldwide desire for gold, variations in currency values between countries, current interest rates, and government rules regarding the gold trade all play a role in these changes. Furthermore, worldwide occurrences such as the state of the global economy and the potency of the US dollar against other currencies also exert influence on gold prices in the Indian market.

First Published:26 Aug 2024, 10:15 AM IST
