Gold and silver prices today on 26-09-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a modest increase on Thursday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7720.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs.660.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7078.3 per gram, which has risen by Rs.600.0.

The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at -3.8%, while over the last month, the change stands at -4.01%.

The current price of silver is Rs.98200.0 per kg, reflecting an increase of Rs.2200.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi

The Gold Price Today in Delhi is Rs.77203.0 per 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 25-09-2024 was Rs.76333.0 per 10 grams, while last week’s gold price on 20-09-2024 was Rs.73430.0 per 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

The Silver Price Today in Delhi is Rs.98200.0 per kg. The rate on the previous day, 25-09-2024, was Rs.96000.0 per kg, and the silver price from last week on 20-09-2024 was Rs.94000.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

The Gold Price Today in Chennai is Rs.77051.0 per 10 grams. The price on the previous day, 25-09-2024, was Rs.76181.0 per 10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 20-09-2024 was Rs.73310.0 per 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

The Silver Price Today in Chennai is Rs.103800.0 per kg. The price recorded on the previous day, 25-09-2024, was Rs.100600.0 per kg, while last week's silver price on 20-09-2024 was Rs.98600.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai

The Gold Price Today in Mumbai is Rs.77057.0 per 10 grams. The previous day’s gold price on 25-09-2024 was Rs.76187.0 per 10 grams, and last week’s price on 20-09-2024 was Rs.74230.0 per 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is Rs.95100.0 per kg. The rate from the previous day, 25-09-2024, was Rs.95300.0 per kg, while last week’s silver price on 20-09-2024 was Rs.93300.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata

The Gold Price Today in Kolkata is Rs.77055.0 per 10 grams. The price from the previous day, 25-09-2024, was Rs.76185.0 per 10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 20-09-2024 was Rs.73410.0 per 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is Rs.99000.0 per kg. The previous day's silver rate on 25-09-2024 was Rs.96800.0 per kg, and last week's silver price on 20-09-2024 was Rs.94800.0 per kg.

As of the time of publishing, the February 2025 MCX futures for gold were trading at Rs.76558.0 per 10 grams, reflecting an increase of 0.131%. Meanwhile, the November 2024 MCX futures for silver were trading at Rs.3921.0 per kg, showing a decrease of 1.938%.