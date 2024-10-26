Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Commodities/  Gold and silver prices today on 26-10-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold and silver prices today on 26-10-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Livemint

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.79763.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.101000.0 in Delhi.

Gold and Silver price today

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a minor increase on Saturday. The price of 24 carat gold is Rs.7976.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs.130.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7313.3 per gram, rising by Rs.120.0. The price fluctuation for 24 carat gold over the past week has been -0.82%, while over the past month, it has seen a decline of -3.83%. The price of silver is Rs.101000.0 per kg, down by Rs.4000.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi

Gold Price Today in Delhi is 79763.0 for 10 grams. The gold price from the previous day, 25-10-2024, was 80253.0 for 10 grams, and last week's price on 20-10-2024 was 79593.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

The silver price today in Delhi is 101000.0 per kg. The rate from the previous day, 25-10-2024, was 107200.0 per kg, and last week's price on 20-10-2024 was 102600.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

Gold Price Today in Chennai is 79611.0 for 10 grams. The price from the previous day, 25-10-2024, was 80101.0 for 10 grams, and last week's price on 20-10-2024 was 79441.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

The silver price today in Chennai is 109600.0 per kg. The rate from the previous day, 25-10-2024, was 114800.0 per kg, and last week's price on 20-10-2024 was 109700.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai

Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 79617.0 for 10 grams. The price from the previous day, 25-10-2024, was 80107.0 for 10 grams, and last week's price on 20-10-2024 was 79447.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

The silver price today in Mumbai is 100300.0 per kg. The rate from the previous day, 25-10-2024, was 106500.0 per kg, and last week's price on 20-10-2024 was 101900.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata

Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 79615.0 for 10 grams. The price from the previous day, 25-10-2024, was 80105.0 for 10 grams, and last week's price on 20-10-2024 was 79445.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

The silver price today in Kolkata is 101800.0 per kg. The rate from the previous day, 25-10-2024, was 108000.0 per kg, and last week's price on 20-10-2024 was 103400.0 per kg.

The gold December 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.78562.0 per 10 grams, reflecting an increase of 0.3% at the time of publishing. The silver March 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.99716.0 per kg, showing an increase of 0.229% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including insights from reputable jewelers. Elements such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values between nations, current interest rates, and governmental regulations regarding the gold trade significantly impact these changes. Additionally, global events, including the overall state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, also exert influence on gold prices in the Indian market.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.