Gold and silver prices today on 26-10-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.79763.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.101000.0 in Delhi.

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a minor increase on Saturday. The price of 24 carat gold is Rs.7976.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs.130.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7313.3 per gram, rising by Rs.120.0. The price fluctuation for 24 carat gold over the past week has been -0.82%, while over the past month, it has seen a decline of -3.83%. The price of silver is Rs.101000.0 per kg, down by Rs.4000.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹79763.0 for 10 grams. The gold price from the previous day, 25-10-2024, was ₹80253.0 for 10 grams, and last week's price on 20-10-2024 was ₹79593.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi The silver price today in Delhi is ₹101000.0 per kg. The rate from the previous day, 25-10-2024, was ₹107200.0 per kg, and last week's price on 20-10-2024 was ₹102600.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Chennai Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹79611.0 for 10 grams. The price from the previous day, 25-10-2024, was ₹80101.0 for 10 grams, and last week's price on 20-10-2024 was ₹79441.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai The silver price today in Chennai is ₹109600.0 per kg. The rate from the previous day, 25-10-2024, was ₹114800.0 per kg, and last week's price on 20-10-2024 was ₹109700.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹79617.0 for 10 grams. The price from the previous day, 25-10-2024, was ₹80107.0 for 10 grams, and last week's price on 20-10-2024 was ₹79447.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai The silver price today in Mumbai is ₹100300.0 per kg. The rate from the previous day, 25-10-2024, was ₹106500.0 per kg, and last week's price on 20-10-2024 was ₹101900.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹79615.0 for 10 grams. The price from the previous day, 25-10-2024, was ₹80105.0 for 10 grams, and last week's price on 20-10-2024 was ₹79445.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata The silver price today in Kolkata is ₹101800.0 per kg. The rate from the previous day, 25-10-2024, was ₹108000.0 per kg, and last week's price on 20-10-2024 was ₹103400.0 per kg.

The gold December 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.78562.0 per 10 grams, reflecting an increase of 0.3% at the time of publishing. The silver March 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.99716.0 per kg, showing an increase of 0.229% at the time of publishing.