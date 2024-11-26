Gold and silver prices today on 26-11-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold prices experienced a minor decline on Tuesday. The price of 24 carat gold stands at Rs.7871.3 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs.1090.0. The price for 22 carat gold is currently Rs.7216.3 per gram, which has decreased by Rs.1000.0.

The price change for 24 carat gold over the past week is -3.21%, while it has increased by 0.8% over the last month.

The current price of silver is Rs.94500.0 per kilogram, which has decreased by Rs.500.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Delhi

Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹78713.0 for 10 grams. The gold price from the previous day, 25-11-2024, was ₹79813.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week, 20-11-2024, was ₹77253.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

The silver price today in Delhi is ₹94500.0 per kilogram. The rate from the previous day, 25-11-2024, was ₹95100.0 per kilogram, and the price from last week, 20-11-2024, was ₹94700.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Chennai

Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹78561.0 for 10 grams. The price from the previous day, 25-11-2024, was ₹79661.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week, 20-11-2024, was ₹77101.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

The silver price today in Chennai is ₹103100.0 per kilogram. The rate from the previous day, 25-11-2024, was ₹103700.0 per kilogram, and the price from last week, 20-11-2024, was ₹103800.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Mumbai

Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹78567.0 for 10 grams. The price from the previous day, 25-11-2024, was ₹79667.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week, 20-11-2024, was ₹77107.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

The silver price today in Mumbai is ₹93800.0 per kilogram. The rate from the previous day, 25-11-2024, was ₹94400.0 per kilogram, and the price from last week, 20-11-2024, was ₹94000.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Kolkata

Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹78565.0 for 10 grams. The price from the previous day, 25-11-2024, was ₹79665.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week, 20-11-2024, was ₹77105.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

The silver price today in Kolkata is ₹95300.0 per kilogram. The rate from the previous day, 25-11-2024, was ₹95900.0 per kilogram, and the price from last week, 20-11-2024, was ₹95500.0 per kilogram.

As of the time of publication, the gold April 2025 MCX futures are trading at Rs.76716.0 per 10 grams, representing an increase of 0.166%. Meanwhile, the silver December 2024 MCX futures are trading at Rs.88104.0 per kilogram, reflecting an increase of 0.462%.