Gold and silver prices today on 26-11-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.78713.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.94500.0 in Delhi.

Gold prices experienced a minor decline on Tuesday. The price of 24 carat gold stands at Rs.7871.3 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs.1090.0. The price for 22 carat gold is currently Rs.7216.3 per gram, which has decreased by Rs.1000.0. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The price change for 24 carat gold over the past week is -3.21%, while it has increased by 0.8% over the last month.

The current price of silver is Rs.94500.0 per kilogram, which has decreased by Rs.500.0 per kilogram. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gold Price in Delhi

Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹78713.0 for 10 grams. The gold price from the previous day, 25-11-2024, was ₹79813.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week, 20-11-2024, was ₹77253.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The silver price today in Delhi is ₹94500.0 per kilogram. The rate from the previous day, 25-11-2024, was ₹95100.0 per kilogram, and the price from last week, 20-11-2024, was ₹94700.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Chennai

Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹78561.0 for 10 grams. The price from the previous day, 25-11-2024, was ₹79661.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week, 20-11-2024, was ₹77101.0 for 10 grams. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Silver Price in Chennai

The silver price today in Chennai is ₹103100.0 per kilogram. The rate from the previous day, 25-11-2024, was ₹103700.0 per kilogram, and the price from last week, 20-11-2024, was ₹103800.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Mumbai {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹78567.0 for 10 grams. The price from the previous day, 25-11-2024, was ₹79667.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week, 20-11-2024, was ₹77107.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

The silver price today in Mumbai is ₹93800.0 per kilogram. The rate from the previous day, 25-11-2024, was ₹94400.0 per kilogram, and the price from last week, 20-11-2024, was ₹94000.0 per kilogram. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gold Price in Kolkata

Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹78565.0 for 10 grams. The price from the previous day, 25-11-2024, was ₹79665.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week, 20-11-2024, was ₹77105.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The silver price today in Kolkata is ₹95300.0 per kilogram. The rate from the previous day, 25-11-2024, was ₹95900.0 per kilogram, and the price from last week, 20-11-2024, was ₹95500.0 per kilogram.

As of the time of publication, the gold April 2025 MCX futures are trading at Rs.76716.0 per 10 grams, representing an increase of 0.166%. Meanwhile, the silver December 2024 MCX futures are trading at Rs.88104.0 per kilogram, reflecting an increase of 0.462%.