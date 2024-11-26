Hello User
Gold and silver prices today on 26-11-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Livemint

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.78713.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.94500.0 in Delhi.

Gold and Silver price today

Gold prices experienced a minor decline on Tuesday. The price of 24 carat gold stands at Rs.7871.3 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs.1090.0. The price for 22 carat gold is currently Rs.7216.3 per gram, which has decreased by Rs.1000.0.

The price change for 24 carat gold over the past week is -3.21%, while it has increased by 0.8% over the last month.

The current price of silver is Rs.94500.0 per kilogram, which has decreased by Rs.500.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Delhi

Gold Price Today in Delhi is 78713.0 for 10 grams. The gold price from the previous day, 25-11-2024, was 79813.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week, 20-11-2024, was 77253.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

The silver price today in Delhi is 94500.0 per kilogram. The rate from the previous day, 25-11-2024, was 95100.0 per kilogram, and the price from last week, 20-11-2024, was 94700.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Chennai

Gold Price Today in Chennai is 78561.0 for 10 grams. The price from the previous day, 25-11-2024, was 79661.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week, 20-11-2024, was 77101.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

The silver price today in Chennai is 103100.0 per kilogram. The rate from the previous day, 25-11-2024, was 103700.0 per kilogram, and the price from last week, 20-11-2024, was 103800.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Mumbai

Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 78567.0 for 10 grams. The price from the previous day, 25-11-2024, was 79667.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week, 20-11-2024, was 77107.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

The silver price today in Mumbai is 93800.0 per kilogram. The rate from the previous day, 25-11-2024, was 94400.0 per kilogram, and the price from last week, 20-11-2024, was 94000.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Kolkata

Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 78565.0 for 10 grams. The price from the previous day, 25-11-2024, was 79665.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week, 20-11-2024, was 77105.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

The silver price today in Kolkata is 95300.0 per kilogram. The rate from the previous day, 25-11-2024, was 95900.0 per kilogram, and the price from last week, 20-11-2024, was 95500.0 per kilogram.

As of the time of publication, the gold April 2025 MCX futures are trading at Rs.76716.0 per 10 grams, representing an increase of 0.166%. Meanwhile, the silver December 2024 MCX futures are trading at Rs.88104.0 per kilogram, reflecting an increase of 0.462%.

Fluctuations in gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including insights from reputable jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, currency value fluctuations among nations, current interest rates, and governmental regulations concerning gold trading contribute to these price changes. Additionally, global events, such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, also significantly affect gold prices in the Indian market.

