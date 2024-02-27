 Gold and silver prices Today on 27-02-2024 : Check latest rates in your city | Mint
Gold and silver prices Today on 27-02-2024 : Check latest rates in your city
Gold and silver prices Today on 27-02-2024 : Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.63157.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.74400.0 in Delhi.

Gold and Silver price today
Gold and Silver price today

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices witnessed a slight decline on Tuesday. The price of 24 carat gold is Rs.6315.7 per gm, a decrease of Rs.711.0. The price of 22 carat gold is Rs.5785.2 per gm, down by Rs.651.0.

The percentage change in the price of 24 carat gold over the last week has been 0.01%, while over the last month it has shown an increase of 1.24%.

The price of silver is currently Rs.74400.0 per kg, reflecting a decrease of Rs.400.0 per kg.

Gold and Silver prices in different cities are as follows: Chennai - gold price Rs.63220.0/10g, silver price Rs.76300.0/1kg. Delhi - gold price Rs.63157.0/10g, silver price Rs.74400.0/1kg. Mumbai - gold price Rs.63904.0/10g, silver price Rs.74400.0/1kg. Kolkata - gold price Rs.63220.0/10g, silver price Rs.74400.0/1kg.

The gold April 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.62271.0 per 10 gm, showing an increase of 0.196% at the time of publishing. The silver March 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.69444.0 per kg, up by 0.02% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in Gold and Silver prices are influenced by various factors, including inputs from reputable jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, currency fluctuations between countries, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations related to the gold market all contribute to these fluctuations. Additionally, global events such as the state of the world economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also impact gold prices in the Indian market.

Published: 27 Feb 2024, 10:15 AM IST
