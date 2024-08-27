Gold and silver prices today on 27-08-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.74203.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.86450.0 in Delhi.

Published27 Aug 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Gold and Silver price today

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices saw a slight increase on Tuesday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7420.3 per gm up by Rs.1422.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6797.1 per gm up by Rs.1304.0.

The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been 1.17%, whereas in the last month it has been -2.88%.

The cost of silver is Rs.86450.0 per kg up by Rs.1670.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi

Gold Price Today in Delhi is 74203.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 26-08-2024 was 72466.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 21-08-2024 was 73312.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

Silver Price Today in Delhi is 86450.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 26-08-2024 was 84240.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 21-08-2024 was 85410.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

Gold Price Today in Chennai is 73195.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 26-08-2024 was 73179.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 21-08-2024 was 74031.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

Silver Price Today in Chennai is 86450.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 26-08-2024 was 84160.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 21-08-2024 was 85410.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai

Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 74131.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 26-08-2024 was 73393.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 21-08-2024 was 73024.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 86450.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 26-08-2024 was 84240.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 21-08-2024 was 85410.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata

Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 73483.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 26-08-2024 was 73322.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 21-08-2024 was 73672.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 86450.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 26-08-2024 was 84240.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 21-08-2024 was 85410.0/Kg.

The gold September 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.-2.0E7 per 10 gm down by 597828.631% at the time of publishing. The silver August 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.930.0 per kg down by 26.19% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in Gold and Silver prices are impacted by a range of elements, among them the input from respected jewelers. Elements such as the worldwide desire for gold, variations in currency values between countries, current interest rates, and government rules regarding the gold trade all play a role in these changes. Furthermore, worldwide occurrences such as the state of the global economy and the potency of the US dollar against other currencies also exert influence on gold prices in the Indian market.

First Published:27 Aug 2024, 10:15 AM IST
