Gold and silver prices today on 27-08-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.74203.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.86450.0 in Delhi.

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices saw a slight increase on Tuesday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7420.3 per gm up by Rs.1422.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6797.1 per gm up by Rs.1304.0.

The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been 1.17%, whereas in the last month it has been -2.88%.

Gold Price in Delhi Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹74203.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 26-08-2024 was ₹72466.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 21-08-2024 was ₹73312.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi Silver Price Today in Delhi is ₹86450.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 26-08-2024 was ₹84240.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 21-08-2024 was ₹85410.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Chennai Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹73195.0/10 grams. Yesterday's Gold Price on 26-08-2024 was ₹73179.0/10 grams. and last week's gold price on 21-08-2024 was ₹74031.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai Silver Price Today in Chennai is ₹86450.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 26-08-2024 was ₹84160.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 21-08-2024 was ₹85410.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹74131.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 26-08-2024 was ₹73393.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 21-08-2024 was ₹73024.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai Silver Price Today in Mumbai is ₹86450.0/Kg. Yesterday's Silver rate on 26-08-2024 was ₹84240.0/Kg. and last week's silver price on 21-08-2024 was ₹85410.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹73483.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 26-08-2024 was ₹73322.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 21-08-2024 was ₹73672.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata Silver Price Today in Kolkata is ₹86450.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 26-08-2024 was ₹84240.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 21-08-2024 was ₹85410.0/Kg.

