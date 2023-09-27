Gold and Silver Prices Today on 27-09-2023: Check Latest Rates in Your City1 min read 27 Sep 2023, 10:15 AM IST
Gold & Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.59880.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.71500.0 in Delhi.
Gold prices saw a slight decrease on Wednesday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.5988.0 per gm, down by Rs.220.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.5490.0 per gm, down by Rs.200.0.
