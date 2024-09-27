Gold and silver prices today on 27-09-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.77183.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.98000.0 in Delhi.

Published27 Sep 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Gold and Silver price today
Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices observed a slight decline on Friday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7718.3 per gm, reflecting a decrease of Rs.20.0. Similarly, the cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7076.3 per gm, also down by Rs.20.0. The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been -1.63%, while over the past month it has decreased by -4.18%. The price of silver stands at Rs.98000.0 per kg, down by Rs.200.0.

Gold Price in Delhi

The Gold Price Today in Delhi is Rs.77183.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 26-09-2024 was Rs.76543.0 for 10 grams, while the gold price last week on 21-09-2024 was Rs.75293.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

The Silver Price Today in Delhi is Rs.98000.0 per kg. The silver rate recorded yesterday on 26-09-2024 was Rs.96000.0 per kg, and the price from the previous week on 21-09-2024 was Rs.95700.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

The Gold Price Today in Chennai is Rs.77031.0 for 10 grams. The price yesterday on 26-09-2024 was Rs.76391.0 for 10 grams, and last week's price on 21-09-2024 was Rs.75141.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

The Silver Price Today in Chennai is Rs.103600.0 per kg. The previous day's silver rate on 26-09-2024 was Rs.100600.0 per kg, while last week's price on 21-09-2024 was Rs.100300.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai

The Gold Price Today in Mumbai is Rs.77037.0 for 10 grams. The gold price yesterday on 26-09-2024 was Rs.76397.0 for 10 grams, and last week's price on 21-09-2024 was Rs.75147.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is Rs.97500.0 per kg. The silver rate recorded yesterday on 26-09-2024 was Rs.95200.0 per kg, and last week's price on 21-09-2024 was Rs.95000.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata

The Gold Price Today in Kolkata is Rs.77035.0 for 10 grams. The gold price yesterday on 26-09-2024 was Rs.76395.0 for 10 grams, and last week's price on 21-09-2024 was Rs.75145.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is Rs.98800.0 per kg. The silver rate recorded yesterday on 26-09-2024 was Rs.96700.0 per kg, while last week's price on 21-09-2024 was Rs.96500.0 per kg.

The gold December 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.76262.0 per 10 gm, reflecting an increase of 0.012% at the time of publishing. The silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.3971.5 per kg, showing an increase of 1.886% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in gold and silver prices are influenced by a variety of factors, including input from reputable jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values between nations, current interest rates, and government regulations concerning the gold trade significantly affect these prices. Additionally, global events such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies exert substantial influence on gold prices in the Indian market.

First Published:27 Sep 2024, 10:15 AM IST
