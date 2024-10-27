Gold and silver prices today on 27-10-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a modest increase on Sunday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.8046.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs.700.0. The price of 22 carat gold is Rs.7377.3 per gram, marking an increase of Rs.640.0.
The price change for 24 carat gold over the past week has been -0.06%, while the change over the last month stands at -2.51%.
The cost of silver is currently Rs.101100.0 per kilogram, which is an increase of Rs.100.0 per kilogram.
Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹80463.0 per 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 26-10-2024 was ₹79633.0 per 10 grams, while last week's price on 21-10-2024 was ₹79583.0 per 10 grams.
Silver Price Today in Delhi is ₹101100.0 per kilogram. The previous day's silver rate on 26-10-2024 was ₹105000.0 per kilogram, and last week's price on 21-10-2024 was ₹102500.0 per kilogram.
Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹80311.0 per 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 26-10-2024 was ₹79481.0 per 10 grams, while last week's price on 21-10-2024 was ₹79431.0 per 10 grams.
Silver Price Today in Chennai is ₹109700.0 per kilogram. The previous day's silver rate on 26-10-2024 was ₹112600.0 per kilogram, and last week's price on 21-10-2024 was ₹109600.0 per kilogram.
Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹80317.0 per 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 26-10-2024 was ₹79487.0 per 10 grams, while last week's price on 21-10-2024 was ₹79437.0 per 10 grams.
Silver Price Today in Mumbai is ₹100400.0 per kilogram. The previous day's silver rate on 26-10-2024 was ₹104300.0 per kilogram, and last week's price on 21-10-2024 was ₹101800.0 per kilogram.
Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹80315.0 per 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 26-10-2024 was ₹79485.0 per 10 grams, while last week's price on 21-10-2024 was ₹79435.0 per 10 grams.
Silver Price Today in Kolkata is ₹101900.0 per kilogram. The previous day's silver rate on 26-10-2024 was ₹105800.0 per kilogram, and last week's price on 21-10-2024 was ₹103300.0 per kilogram.
The gold December 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.78562.0 per 10 grams, reflecting an increase of 0.3% at the time of publishing.
The silver March 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.99716.0 per kilogram, indicating an increase of 0.229% at the time of publishing.
Fluctuations in gold and silver prices are influenced by a variety of factors, including input from reputable jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values between countries, prevailing interest rates, and governmental regulations regarding the gold trade all contribute to these changes. Additionally, global events, such as the overall state of the world economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, also impact gold prices within the Indian market.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess