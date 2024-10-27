Gold and silver prices today on 27-10-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.80463.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.101100.0 in Delhi.

Published27 Oct 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Gold and Silver price today

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a modest increase on Sunday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.8046.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs.700.0. The price of 22 carat gold is Rs.7377.3 per gram, marking an increase of Rs.640.0.

The price change for 24 carat gold over the past week has been -0.06%, while the change over the last month stands at -2.51%.

The cost of silver is currently Rs.101100.0 per kilogram, which is an increase of Rs.100.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Delhi

Gold Price Today in Delhi is 80463.0 per 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 26-10-2024 was 79633.0 per 10 grams, while last week's price on 21-10-2024 was 79583.0 per 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

Silver Price Today in Delhi is 101100.0 per kilogram. The previous day's silver rate on 26-10-2024 was 105000.0 per kilogram, and last week's price on 21-10-2024 was 102500.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Chennai

Gold Price Today in Chennai is 80311.0 per 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 26-10-2024 was 79481.0 per 10 grams, while last week's price on 21-10-2024 was 79431.0 per 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

Silver Price Today in Chennai is 109700.0 per kilogram. The previous day's silver rate on 26-10-2024 was 112600.0 per kilogram, and last week's price on 21-10-2024 was 109600.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Mumbai

Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 80317.0 per 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 26-10-2024 was 79487.0 per 10 grams, while last week's price on 21-10-2024 was 79437.0 per 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 100400.0 per kilogram. The previous day's silver rate on 26-10-2024 was 104300.0 per kilogram, and last week's price on 21-10-2024 was 101800.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Kolkata

Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 80315.0 per 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 26-10-2024 was 79485.0 per 10 grams, while last week's price on 21-10-2024 was 79435.0 per 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 101900.0 per kilogram. The previous day's silver rate on 26-10-2024 was 105800.0 per kilogram, and last week's price on 21-10-2024 was 103300.0 per kilogram.

The gold December 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.78562.0 per 10 grams, reflecting an increase of 0.3% at the time of publishing.

The silver March 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.99716.0 per kilogram, indicating an increase of 0.229% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in gold and silver prices are influenced by a variety of factors, including input from reputable jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values between countries, prevailing interest rates, and governmental regulations regarding the gold trade all contribute to these changes. Additionally, global events, such as the overall state of the world economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, also impact gold prices within the Indian market.

First Published:27 Oct 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsCommoditiesGold and silver prices today on 27-10-2024: Check latest rates in your city

