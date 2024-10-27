Gold and silver prices today on 27-10-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.80463.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.101100.0 in Delhi.

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a modest increase on Sunday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.8046.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs.700.0. The price of 22 carat gold is Rs.7377.3 per gram, marking an increase of Rs.640.0. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The price change for 24 carat gold over the past week has been -0.06%, while the change over the last month stands at -2.51%.

The cost of silver is currently Rs.101100.0 per kilogram, which is an increase of Rs.100.0 per kilogram. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gold Price in Delhi

Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹80463.0 per 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 26-10-2024 was ₹79633.0 per 10 grams, while last week's price on 21-10-2024 was ₹79583.0 per 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Silver Price Today in Delhi is ₹101100.0 per kilogram. The previous day's silver rate on 26-10-2024 was ₹105000.0 per kilogram, and last week's price on 21-10-2024 was ₹102500.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Chennai

Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹80311.0 per 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 26-10-2024 was ₹79481.0 per 10 grams, while last week's price on 21-10-2024 was ₹79431.0 per 10 grams. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Silver Price in Chennai

Silver Price Today in Chennai is ₹109700.0 per kilogram. The previous day's silver rate on 26-10-2024 was ₹112600.0 per kilogram, and last week's price on 21-10-2024 was ₹109600.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Mumbai {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹80317.0 per 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 26-10-2024 was ₹79487.0 per 10 grams, while last week's price on 21-10-2024 was ₹79437.0 per 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

Silver Price Today in Mumbai is ₹100400.0 per kilogram. The previous day's silver rate on 26-10-2024 was ₹104300.0 per kilogram, and last week's price on 21-10-2024 was ₹101800.0 per kilogram. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gold Price in Kolkata

Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹80315.0 per 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 26-10-2024 was ₹79485.0 per 10 grams, while last week's price on 21-10-2024 was ₹79435.0 per 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Silver Price Today in Kolkata is ₹101900.0 per kilogram. The previous day's silver rate on 26-10-2024 was ₹105800.0 per kilogram, and last week's price on 21-10-2024 was ₹103300.0 per kilogram.

The gold December 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.78562.0 per 10 grams, reflecting an increase of 0.3% at the time of publishing.

The silver March 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.99716.0 per kilogram, indicating an increase of 0.229% at the time of publishing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}