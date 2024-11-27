Gold and silver prices today on 27-11-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.77403.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.92500.0 in Delhi.

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a slight decrease on Wednesday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7740.3 per gm, down by Rs.1310.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7096.3 per gm, down by Rs.1200.0. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The price change in 24 carat gold in the last week has been -2.51%, while in the last month it has been 0.2%. The cost of silver is Rs.92500.0 per kg, down by Rs.2000.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹77403.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 26-11-2024 was ₹79803.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 21-11-2024 was ₹77803.0/10 grams. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Silver Price in Delhi Silver Price Today in Delhi is ₹92500.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 26-11-2024 was ₹95000.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 21-11-2024 was ₹95200.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Chennai Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹77251.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 26-11-2024 was ₹79651.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 21-11-2024 was ₹77651.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai Silver Price Today in Chennai is ₹100600.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 26-11-2024 was ₹103600.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 21-11-2024 was ₹103600.0/Kg. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gold Price in Mumbai Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹77257.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 26-11-2024 was ₹79657.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 21-11-2024 was ₹77657.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai Silver Price Today in Mumbai is ₹91800.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 26-11-2024 was ₹94300.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 21-11-2024 was ₹94500.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹77255.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 26-11-2024 was ₹79655.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 21-11-2024 was ₹77655.0/10 grams. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Silver Price in Kolkata Silver Price Today in Kolkata is ₹93300.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 26-11-2024 was ₹95800.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 21-11-2024 was ₹96000.0/Kg.

The gold February 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.76476.0 per 10 gm, up by 0.641% at the time of publishing. The silver December 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.88625.0 per kg, up by 0.425% at the time of publishing.