Gold and silver prices today on 27-11-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold and silver prices today on 27-11-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.77403.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.92500.0 in Delhi.

Gold and Silver price today

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a slight decrease on Wednesday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7740.3 per gm, down by Rs.1310.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7096.3 per gm, down by Rs.1200.0.

The price change in 24 carat gold in the last week has been -2.51%, while in the last month it has been 0.2%. The cost of silver is Rs.92500.0 per kg, down by Rs.2000.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi

Gold Price Today in Delhi is 77403.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 26-11-2024 was 79803.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 21-11-2024 was 77803.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

Silver Price Today in Delhi is 92500.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 26-11-2024 was 95000.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 21-11-2024 was 95200.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

Gold Price Today in Chennai is 77251.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 26-11-2024 was 79651.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 21-11-2024 was 77651.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

Silver Price Today in Chennai is 100600.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 26-11-2024 was 103600.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 21-11-2024 was 103600.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai

Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 77257.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 26-11-2024 was 79657.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 21-11-2024 was 77657.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 91800.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 26-11-2024 was 94300.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 21-11-2024 was 94500.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata

Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 77255.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 26-11-2024 was 79655.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 21-11-2024 was 77655.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 93300.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 26-11-2024 was 95800.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 21-11-2024 was 96000.0/Kg.

The gold February 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.76476.0 per 10 gm, up by 0.641% at the time of publishing. The silver December 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.88625.0 per kg, up by 0.425% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in Gold and Silver prices are influenced by a variety of factors, including insights from reputable jewelers. Elements such as the global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values among nations, prevailing interest rates, and governmental regulations pertaining to the gold trade all contribute to these variations. Moreover, global events such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also affect gold prices in the Indian market.

