Gold and silver prices Today on 28-03-2024: Check latest rates in your city
Gold And Silver Prices Today:10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.68572.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.77100.0 in Delhi.
Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices saw a slight increase on Thursday.The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.6857.2 per gm up by Rs.121.0.The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6281.2 per gm up by Rs.111.0.
The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been -0.2% .whereas in the last month it has been -5.67%.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started