Gold and silver prices today on 28-08-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.73269.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.86220.0 in Delhi.

Published28 Aug 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Gold and Silver price today
Gold and Silver price today

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices saw a slight decrease on Wednesday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7326.9 per gm down by Rs.934.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6711.4 per gm down by Rs.857.0.
The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been 0.81% whereas in the last month it has been -3.86%.


The cost of silver is Rs.86220.0 per kg down by Rs.230.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi

Gold Price Today in Delhi is 73269.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 27-08-2024 was 72781.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 22-08-2024 was 73369.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

Silver Price Today in Delhi is 86220.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 27-08-2024 was 84780.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 22-08-2024 was 85080.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

Gold Price Today in Chennai is 73628.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 27-08-2024 was 73352.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 22-08-2024 was 73440.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

Silver Price Today in Chennai is 86130.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 27-08-2024 was 84780.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 22-08-2024 was 85000.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai

Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 73987.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 27-08-2024 was 73067.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 22-08-2024 was 73225.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 86220.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 27-08-2024 was 84780.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 22-08-2024 was 85080.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata

Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 72982.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 27-08-2024 was 73352.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 22-08-2024 was 73655.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 86220.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 27-08-2024 was 84780.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 22-08-2024 was 85080.0/Kg.

The gold December 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.72475.0 per 10 gm down by 0.13% at the time of publishing.

The silver December 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.88010.0 per kg down by 0.371% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in Gold and Silver prices are impacted by a range of elements, among them the input from respected jewelers. Elements such as the worldwide desire for gold, variations in currency values between countries, current interest rates, and government rules regarding the gold trade all play a role in these changes. Furthermore, worldwide occurrences such as the state of the global economy and the potency of the US dollar against other currencies also exert influence on gold prices in the Indian market.

First Published:28 Aug 2024, 10:15 AM IST
