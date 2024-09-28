Gold and silver prices today on 28-09-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a slight increase on Saturday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7763.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs.450.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7118.3 per gram, marking an increase of Rs.420.0.

The price change for 24 carat gold over the past week stands at -1.42%, while over the past month, it has recorded a decrease of -3.85%.

The current cost of silver is Rs.99200.0 per kilogram, which has increased by Rs.1200.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Delhi The Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹77633.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 27-09-2024 was ₹77203.0 for 10 grams, and the gold price from last week on 22-09-2024 was ₹76103.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi The Silver Price Today in Delhi is ₹99200.0 per kilogram. The previous day's silver rate on 27-09-2024 was ₹98200.0 per kilogram, and the silver price from last week on 22-09-2024 was ₹96100.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Chennai The Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹77481.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 27-09-2024 was ₹77051.0 for 10 grams, and the gold price from last week on 22-09-2024 was ₹75951.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai The Silver Price Today in Chennai is ₹104800.0 per kilogram. The previous day's silver rate on 27-09-2024 was ₹103800.0 per kilogram, and the silver price from last week on 22-09-2024 was ₹100700.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Mumbai The Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹77487.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 27-09-2024 was ₹77057.0 for 10 grams, and the gold price from last week on 22-09-2024 was ₹75957.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is ₹98500.0 per kilogram. The previous day's silver rate on 27-09-2024 was ₹95100.0 per kilogram, and the silver price from last week on 22-09-2024 was ₹95400.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Kolkata The Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹77485.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 27-09-2024 was ₹77055.0 for 10 grams, and the gold price from last week on 22-09-2024 was ₹75955.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is ₹100000.0 per kilogram. The previous day's silver rate on 27-09-2024 was ₹99000.0 per kilogram, and the silver price from last week on 22-09-2024 was ₹96900.0 per kilogram.

At the time of publishing, the gold December 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.75739.0 per 10 grams, reflecting a decline of 0.674%. The silver December 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.91384.0 per kilogram, indicating a decrease of 1.381%.