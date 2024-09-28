Gold and silver prices today on 28-09-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.77633.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.99200.0 in Delhi.

Livemint
Published28 Sep 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Gold and Silver price today
Gold and Silver price today

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a slight increase on Saturday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7763.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs.450.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7118.3 per gram, marking an increase of Rs.420.0.

The price change for 24 carat gold over the past week stands at -1.42%, while over the past month, it has recorded a decrease of -3.85%.

The current cost of silver is Rs.99200.0 per kilogram, which has increased by Rs.1200.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Delhi

The Gold Price Today in Delhi is 77633.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 27-09-2024 was 77203.0 for 10 grams, and the gold price from last week on 22-09-2024 was 76103.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

The Silver Price Today in Delhi is 99200.0 per kilogram. The previous day's silver rate on 27-09-2024 was 98200.0 per kilogram, and the silver price from last week on 22-09-2024 was 96100.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Chennai

The Gold Price Today in Chennai is 77481.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 27-09-2024 was 77051.0 for 10 grams, and the gold price from last week on 22-09-2024 was 75951.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

The Silver Price Today in Chennai is 104800.0 per kilogram. The previous day's silver rate on 27-09-2024 was 103800.0 per kilogram, and the silver price from last week on 22-09-2024 was 100700.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Mumbai

The Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 77487.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 27-09-2024 was 77057.0 for 10 grams, and the gold price from last week on 22-09-2024 was 75957.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 98500.0 per kilogram. The previous day's silver rate on 27-09-2024 was 95100.0 per kilogram, and the silver price from last week on 22-09-2024 was 95400.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Kolkata

The Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 77485.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 27-09-2024 was 77055.0 for 10 grams, and the gold price from last week on 22-09-2024 was 75955.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 100000.0 per kilogram. The previous day's silver rate on 27-09-2024 was 99000.0 per kilogram, and the silver price from last week on 22-09-2024 was 96900.0 per kilogram.

At the time of publishing, the gold December 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.75739.0 per 10 grams, reflecting a decline of 0.674%. The silver December 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.91384.0 per kilogram, indicating a decrease of 1.381%.

Fluctuations in gold and silver prices are influenced by a variety of factors, including insights from esteemed jewelers. Elements such as global demand for gold, variations in currency values across countries, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations pertaining to the gold trade all contribute to these fluctuations. Additionally, global events, the state of the global economy, and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also significantly impact gold prices in the Indian market.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:28 Sep 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsCommoditiesGold and silver prices today on 28-09-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation share price

179.90
03:58 PM | 27 SEP 2024
8.4 (4.9%)

Tata Steel share price

166.50
03:59 PM | 27 SEP 2024
0.9 (0.54%)

Bharat Electronics share price

293.35
03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
3 (1.03%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

367.30
03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
22.2 (6.43%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Balrampur Chini Mills share price

654.85
03:50 PM | 27 SEP 2024
42.35 (6.91%)

Kalpataru Projects International share price

1,405.90
03:52 PM | 27 SEP 2024
86.3 (6.54%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

367.30
03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
22.2 (6.43%)

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

2,859.40
03:41 PM | 27 SEP 2024
165.75 (6.15%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,475.00450.00
    Chennai
    77,481.00450.00
    Delhi
    77,633.00450.00
    Kolkata
    77,485.00450.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.