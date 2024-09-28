Hello User
Next Story
Gold and silver prices today on 28-09-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold and silver prices today on 28-09-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Livemint

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.77633.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.99200.0 in Delhi.

Gold and Silver price today

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a slight increase on Saturday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7763.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs.450.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7118.3 per gram, marking an increase of Rs.420.0.

The price change for 24 carat gold over the past week stands at -1.42%, while over the past month, it has recorded a decrease of -3.85%.

The current cost of silver is Rs.99200.0 per kilogram, which has increased by Rs.1200.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Delhi

The Gold Price Today in Delhi is 77633.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 27-09-2024 was 77203.0 for 10 grams, and the gold price from last week on 22-09-2024 was 76103.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

The Silver Price Today in Delhi is 99200.0 per kilogram. The previous day's silver rate on 27-09-2024 was 98200.0 per kilogram, and the silver price from last week on 22-09-2024 was 96100.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Chennai

The Gold Price Today in Chennai is 77481.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 27-09-2024 was 77051.0 for 10 grams, and the gold price from last week on 22-09-2024 was 75951.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

The Silver Price Today in Chennai is 104800.0 per kilogram. The previous day's silver rate on 27-09-2024 was 103800.0 per kilogram, and the silver price from last week on 22-09-2024 was 100700.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Mumbai

The Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 77487.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 27-09-2024 was 77057.0 for 10 grams, and the gold price from last week on 22-09-2024 was 75957.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 98500.0 per kilogram. The previous day's silver rate on 27-09-2024 was 95100.0 per kilogram, and the silver price from last week on 22-09-2024 was 95400.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Kolkata

The Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 77485.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 27-09-2024 was 77055.0 for 10 grams, and the gold price from last week on 22-09-2024 was 75955.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 100000.0 per kilogram. The previous day's silver rate on 27-09-2024 was 99000.0 per kilogram, and the silver price from last week on 22-09-2024 was 96900.0 per kilogram.

At the time of publishing, the gold December 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.75739.0 per 10 grams, reflecting a decline of 0.674%. The silver December 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.91384.0 per kilogram, indicating a decrease of 1.381%.

Fluctuations in gold and silver prices are influenced by a variety of factors, including insights from esteemed jewelers. Elements such as global demand for gold, variations in currency values across countries, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations pertaining to the gold trade all contribute to these fluctuations. Additionally, global events, the state of the global economy, and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also significantly impact gold prices in the Indian market.

