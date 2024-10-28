Gold and silver prices today on 28-10-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.80453.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.101000.0 in Delhi.

Published28 Oct 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Gold and Silver price today

Gold prices experienced a slight decrease on Monday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.8045.3 per gm, down by Rs.10.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7376.3 per gm, also down by Rs.10.0. The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been 0.08%, whereas in the last month it has decreased by 2.75%. The cost of silver is Rs.101000.0 per kg, down by Rs.100.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi

Gold Price Today in Delhi is 80453.0/10 grams. The Gold Price yesterday, on 27-10-2024, was 79763.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 22-10-2024 was 79823.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

Silver Price Today in Delhi is 101000.0/Kg. The Silver rate yesterday, on 27-10-2024, was 101000.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 22-10-2024 was 104200.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

Gold Price Today in Chennai is 80301.0/10 grams. The Gold Price yesterday, on 27-10-2024, was 79611.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 22-10-2024 was 79671.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

Silver Price Today in Chennai is 109600.0/Kg. The Silver rate yesterday, on 27-10-2024, was 109600.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 22-10-2024 was 111800.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai

Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 80307.0/10 grams. The Gold Price yesterday, on 27-10-2024, was 79617.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 22-10-2024 was 79677.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 100300.0/Kg. The Silver rate yesterday, on 27-10-2024, was 100300.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 22-10-2024 was 103500.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata

Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 80305.0/10 grams. The Gold Price yesterday, on 27-10-2024, was 79615.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 22-10-2024 was 79675.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 101800.0/Kg. The Silver rate yesterday, on 27-10-2024, was 101800.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 22-10-2024 was 105000.0/Kg.

The gold February 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.78634.0 per 10 gm, reflecting a decrease of 0.501% at the time of publishing. The silver December 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.96216.0 per kg, down by 0.945% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in Gold and Silver prices are influenced by a range of factors, including insights from reputable jewelers. Elements such as global demand for gold, variations in currency values among nations, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations pertaining to gold trade all contribute to these changes. Furthermore, global events, such as the state of the world economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, also exert influence on gold prices in the Indian market.

First Published:28 Oct 2024, 10:15 AM IST
