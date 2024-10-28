Gold and silver prices today on 28-10-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.80453.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.101000.0 in Delhi.

Gold prices experienced a slight decrease on Monday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.8045.3 per gm, down by Rs.10.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7376.3 per gm, also down by Rs.10.0. The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been 0.08%, whereas in the last month it has decreased by 2.75%. The cost of silver is Rs.101000.0 per kg, down by Rs.100.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹80453.0/10 grams. The Gold Price yesterday, on 27-10-2024, was ₹79763.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 22-10-2024 was ₹79823.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi Silver Price Today in Delhi is ₹101000.0/Kg. The Silver rate yesterday, on 27-10-2024, was ₹101000.0/Kg, and last week's silver price on 22-10-2024 was ₹104200.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Chennai Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹80301.0/10 grams. The Gold Price yesterday, on 27-10-2024, was ₹79611.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 22-10-2024 was ₹79671.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai Silver Price Today in Chennai is ₹109600.0/Kg. The Silver rate yesterday, on 27-10-2024, was ₹109600.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 22-10-2024 was ₹111800.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹80307.0/10 grams. The Gold Price yesterday, on 27-10-2024, was ₹79617.0/10 grams, and last week's gold price on 22-10-2024 was ₹79677.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai Silver Price Today in Mumbai is ₹100300.0/Kg. The Silver rate yesterday, on 27-10-2024, was ₹100300.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 22-10-2024 was ₹103500.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹80305.0/10 grams. The Gold Price yesterday, on 27-10-2024, was ₹79615.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 22-10-2024 was ₹79675.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata Silver Price Today in Kolkata is ₹101800.0/Kg. The Silver rate yesterday, on 27-10-2024, was ₹101800.0/Kg, and last week's silver price on 22-10-2024 was ₹105000.0/Kg.

The gold February 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.78634.0 per 10 gm, reflecting a decrease of 0.501% at the time of publishing. The silver December 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.96216.0 per kg, down by 0.945% at the time of publishing.