Gold and silver prices today on 28-11-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.77693.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.92500.0 in Delhi.

Published28 Nov 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Gold and Silver price today

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices witnessed a minor increase on Thursday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7769.3 per gm, reflecting an increase of Rs.290.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7123.3 per gm, marking an increase of Rs.270.0.

The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been -0.74%, while the change over the last month has been 2.44%.

The cost of silver is Rs.92500.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi

Gold Price Today in Delhi is 77693.0/10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 27-11-2024 was 78713.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 22-11-2024 was 78133.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

Silver Price Today in Delhi is 92500.0/Kg. The previous day's silver rate on 27-11-2024 was 94500.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 22-11-2024 was 95000.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

Gold Price Today in Chennai is 77541.0/10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 27-11-2024 was 78561.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 22-11-2024 was 77981.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

Silver Price Today in Chennai is 100600.0/Kg. The previous day's silver rate on 27-11-2024 was 103100.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 22-11-2024 was 103600.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai

Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 77547.0/10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 27-11-2024 was 78567.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 22-11-2024 was 77987.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 91800.0/Kg. The previous day's silver rate on 27-11-2024 was 93800.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 22-11-2024 was 94300.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata

Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 77545.0/10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 27-11-2024 was 78565.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 22-11-2024 was 77985.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 93300.0/Kg. The previous day's silver rate on 27-11-2024 was 95300.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 22-11-2024 was 95800.0/Kg.

The gold April 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.76820.0 per 10 gm, down by 0.335% at the time of publishing.

The silver December 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.86915.0 per kg, down by 0.872% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in gold and silver prices are influenced by a variety of factors, including insights from reputable jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values between nations, current interest rates, and governmental regulations regarding the gold trade all contribute to these variations. Moreover, global events, such as the overall state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, also exert an influence on gold prices in the Indian market.

First Published:28 Nov 2024, 10:15 AM IST
