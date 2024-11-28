Gold and silver prices today on 28-11-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.77693.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.92500.0 in Delhi.

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices witnessed a minor increase on Thursday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7769.3 per gm, reflecting an increase of Rs.290.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7123.3 per gm, marking an increase of Rs.270.0.

The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been -0.74%, while the change over the last month has been 2.44%.

The cost of silver is Rs.92500.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi

Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹77693.0/10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 27-11-2024 was ₹78713.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 22-11-2024 was ₹78133.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

Silver Price Today in Delhi is ₹92500.0/Kg. The previous day's silver rate on 27-11-2024 was ₹94500.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 22-11-2024 was ₹95000.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹77541.0/10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 27-11-2024 was ₹78561.0/10 grams, and last week's gold price on 22-11-2024 was ₹77981.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

Silver Price Today in Chennai is ₹100600.0/Kg. The previous day's silver rate on 27-11-2024 was ₹103100.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 22-11-2024 was ₹103600.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai

Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹77547.0/10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 27-11-2024 was ₹78567.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 22-11-2024 was ₹77987.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

Silver Price Today in Mumbai is ₹91800.0/Kg. The previous day's silver rate on 27-11-2024 was ₹93800.0/Kg, and last week's silver price on 22-11-2024 was ₹94300.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata

Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹77545.0/10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 27-11-2024 was ₹78565.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 22-11-2024 was ₹77985.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

Silver Price Today in Kolkata is ₹93300.0/Kg. The previous day's silver rate on 27-11-2024 was ₹95300.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 22-11-2024 was ₹95800.0/Kg.

The gold April 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.76820.0 per 10 gm, down by 0.335% at the time of publishing.

The silver December 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.86915.0 per kg, down by 0.872% at the time of publishing.