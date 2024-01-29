Gold and silver prices Today on 29-01-2024 : Check latest rates in your city

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices remained steady on Monday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs. 6397.0 per gm, while the cost of 22 carat gold is Rs. 5865.0 per gm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been 0.0%, whereas in the last month it has been 0.0%.

The cost of silver is Rs. 76000.0 per kg, down by Rs. 500.0 per kg.

Gold and Silver prices in different cities are as follows:

Chennai has a gold price of Rs. 64530.0/10g and a silver price of Rs. 77500.0/1kg.

Delhi has a gold price of Rs. 63970.0/10g and a silver price of Rs. 76000.0/1kg.

Mumbai has a gold price of Rs. 63820.0/10g and a silver price of Rs. 76000.0/1kg.

Kolkata has a gold price of Rs. 63820.0/10g and a silver price of Rs. 76000.0/1kg.

The gold February 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs. 62114.0 per 10 gm, up by 0.242% at the time of publishing.

The silver May 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs. 73172.0 per kg, up by 0.341% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in Gold and Silver prices are impacted by a range of elements, including input from respected jewelers, global demand for gold, currency value fluctuations, interest rates, government regulations, and global economic conditions.

