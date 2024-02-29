Gold and silver prices Today on 29-02-2024 : Check latest rates in your city

Hello User
Gold and silver prices Today on 29-02-2024

Livemint

Gold And Silver Prices Today: In Delhi, 10 gm of 24 carat gold was priced at Rs. 63937.0, while 1 kg of silver was priced at Rs. 73800.0.

Gold and Silver price today

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a slight decline on Thursday. The price of 24 carat gold stood at Rs. 6393.7 per gm, down by Rs. 327.0. Similarly, the price of 22 carat gold was Rs. 5856.7 per gm, down by Rs. 298.0.

Over the past week, the price of 24 carat gold has decreased by 1.66%, while in the last month it saw a 1.29% decline.

The price of silver is Rs. 73800.0 per kg, showing a decrease of Rs. 100.0 per kg.

Here are the current gold and silver prices in major cities: - Chennai: Rs. 63937.0/10g for gold and Rs. 75300.0/1kg for silver. - Delhi: Rs. 63937.0/10g for gold and Rs. 73800.0/1kg for silver. - Mumbai: Rs. 63626.0/10g for gold and Rs. 73800.0/1kg for silver. - Kolkata: Rs. 63751.0/10g for gold and Rs. 73800.0/1kg for silver.

As of the time of publishing, the gold April 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs. 62286.0 per 10 gm, up by 0.059%. Similarly, the silver March 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs. 69200.0 per kg, up by 0.723%.

Fluctuations in Gold and Silver prices are influenced by various factors, including inputs from reputable jewelers, global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government regulations. Additionally, global events such as the state of the economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies impact gold prices in the Indian market.

