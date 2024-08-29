Gold and silver prices today on 29-08-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.73340.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.85180.0 in Delhi.

Livemint
Published29 Aug 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Gold and Silver price today
Gold and Silver price today

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices saw a slight increase on Thursday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7334.0 per gm up by Rs.71.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6717.9 per gm up by Rs.65.0.

The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been -1.77%, whereas in the last month it has been -5.31%.

The cost of silver is Rs.85180.0 per kg down by Rs.1040.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi

Gold Price Today in Delhi is 73340.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 28-08-2024 was 74203.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 23-08-2024 was 72888.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

Silver Price Today in Delhi is 85180.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 28-08-2024 was 86450.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 23-08-2024 was 84990.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

Gold Price Today in Chennai is 73125.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 28-08-2024 was 73195.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 23-08-2024 was 73890.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

Silver Price Today in Chennai is 85180.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 28-08-2024 was 86450.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 23-08-2024 was 84900.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai

Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 73913.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 28-08-2024 was 74131.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 23-08-2024 was 73174.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 85180.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 28-08-2024 was 86450.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 23-08-2024 was 84990.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata

Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 72838.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 28-08-2024 was 73483.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 23-08-2024 was 73675.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 85180.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 28-08-2024 was 86450.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 23-08-2024 was 84990.0/Kg.

The gold September 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.154.5 per 10 gm up by 11.151% at the time of publishing.

The silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.-2.0E7 per kg down by 1212221.212% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in Gold and Silver prices are impacted by a range of elements, among them the input from respected jewelers. Elements such as the worldwide desire for gold, variations in currency values between countries, current interest rates, and government rules regarding the gold trade all play a role in these changes. Furthermore, worldwide occurrences such as the state of the global economy and the potency of the US dollar against other currencies also exert influence on gold prices in the Indian market.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Aug 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsCommoditiesGold and silver prices today on 29-08-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Most Active Stocks

Interglobe Aviation

4,767.35
10:16 AM | 29 AUG 2024
-91.85 (-1.89%)

Tata Steel

153.10
10:16 AM | 29 AUG 2024
-0.6 (-0.39%)

Bharat Electronics

298.60
10:16 AM | 29 AUG 2024
-1.35 (-0.45%)

Bandhan Bank

194.90
10:16 AM | 29 AUG 2024
-1.9 (-0.97%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

JM Financial

111.10
10:10 AM | 29 AUG 2024
9.3 (9.14%)

Godfrey Phillips India

6,248.70
10:09 AM | 29 AUG 2024
441.25 (7.6%)

TV18 Broadcast

51.37
10:10 AM | 29 AUG 2024
3.43 (7.15%)

KEC International

927.00
10:10 AM | 29 AUG 2024
59.7 (6.88%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,985.00285.00
    Chennai
    73,125.00-503.00
    Delhi
    73,340.0071.00
    Kolkata
    72,838.00-144.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue