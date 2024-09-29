Gold and silver prices today on 29-09-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.77573.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.98100.0 in Delhi.

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a slight decline on Sunday. The current cost of 24 carat gold stands at Rs.7757.3 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs.60.0. The price for 22 carat gold is Rs.7112.3 per gram, also down by Rs.60.0. The price fluctuation in 24 carat gold over the past week has been -1.41%, while in the preceding month, it has decreased by -5.19%.

The current price of silver is Rs.98100.0 per kilogram, a reduction of Rs.1100.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Delhi The Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹77573.0 per 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 28-09-2024 was ₹77183.0 per 10 grams, and the price one week ago on 23-09-2024 was ₹76093.0 per 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi The Silver Price Today in Delhi is ₹98100.0 per kilogram. The rate from the previous day on 28-09-2024 was ₹98000.0 per kilogram, while the price from one week ago on 23-09-2024 was ₹96000.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Chennai The Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹77421.0 per 10 grams. The price from the previous day on 28-09-2024 was ₹77031.0 per 10 grams, and the price from one week ago on 23-09-2024 was ₹75941.0 per 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai The Silver Price Today in Chennai is ₹103700.0 per kilogram. The rate from the previous day on 28-09-2024 was ₹103600.0 per kilogram, and the price from one week ago on 23-09-2024 was ₹100600.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Mumbai The Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹77427.0 per 10 grams. The price from the previous day on 28-09-2024 was ₹77037.0 per 10 grams, while the price from one week ago on 23-09-2024 was ₹75947.0 per 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is ₹97400.0 per kilogram. The rate from the previous day on 28-09-2024 was ₹97500.0 per kilogram, and the price from one week ago on 23-09-2024 was ₹95300.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Kolkata The Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹77425.0 per 10 grams. The price from the previous day on 28-09-2024 was ₹77035.0 per 10 grams, and the price from one week ago on 23-09-2024 was ₹75945.0 per 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is ₹98900.0 per kilogram. The rate from the previous day on 28-09-2024 was ₹98800.0 per kilogram, while the price from one week ago on 23-09-2024 was ₹96800.0 per kilogram.

At the time of publishing, the gold December 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.75739.0 per 10 grams, representing a decrease of 0.674%. The silver December 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.91384.0 per kilogram, down by 1.381%.