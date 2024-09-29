Hello User
Gold and silver prices today on 29-09-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Livemint

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.77573.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.98100.0 in Delhi.

Gold and Silver price today

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a slight decline on Sunday. The current cost of 24 carat gold stands at Rs.7757.3 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs.60.0. The price for 22 carat gold is Rs.7112.3 per gram, also down by Rs.60.0. The price fluctuation in 24 carat gold over the past week has been -1.41%, while in the preceding month, it has decreased by -5.19%.

The current price of silver is Rs.98100.0 per kilogram, a reduction of Rs.1100.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Delhi

The Gold Price Today in Delhi is 77573.0 per 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 28-09-2024 was 77183.0 per 10 grams, and the price one week ago on 23-09-2024 was 76093.0 per 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

The Silver Price Today in Delhi is 98100.0 per kilogram. The rate from the previous day on 28-09-2024 was 98000.0 per kilogram, while the price from one week ago on 23-09-2024 was 96000.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Chennai

The Gold Price Today in Chennai is 77421.0 per 10 grams. The price from the previous day on 28-09-2024 was 77031.0 per 10 grams, and the price from one week ago on 23-09-2024 was 75941.0 per 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

The Silver Price Today in Chennai is 103700.0 per kilogram. The rate from the previous day on 28-09-2024 was 103600.0 per kilogram, and the price from one week ago on 23-09-2024 was 100600.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Mumbai

The Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 77427.0 per 10 grams. The price from the previous day on 28-09-2024 was 77037.0 per 10 grams, while the price from one week ago on 23-09-2024 was 75947.0 per 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 97400.0 per kilogram. The rate from the previous day on 28-09-2024 was 97500.0 per kilogram, and the price from one week ago on 23-09-2024 was 95300.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Kolkata

The Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 77425.0 per 10 grams. The price from the previous day on 28-09-2024 was 77035.0 per 10 grams, and the price from one week ago on 23-09-2024 was 75945.0 per 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 98900.0 per kilogram. The rate from the previous day on 28-09-2024 was 98800.0 per kilogram, while the price from one week ago on 23-09-2024 was 96800.0 per kilogram.

At the time of publishing, the gold December 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.75739.0 per 10 grams, representing a decrease of 0.674%. The silver December 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.91384.0 per kilogram, down by 1.381%.

Fluctuations in gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including insights from esteemed jewelers. Key elements include global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values among nations, prevailing interest rates, and governmental regulations regarding the gold trade. Additionally, global events such as the status of the world economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies significantly impact gold prices in the Indian market.

