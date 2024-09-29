Gold and silver prices today on 29-09-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a slight decline on Sunday. The current cost of 24 carat gold stands at Rs.7757.3 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs.60.0. The price for 22 carat gold is Rs.7112.3 per gram, also down by Rs.60.0. The price fluctuation in 24 carat gold over the past week has been -1.41%, while in the preceding month, it has decreased by -5.19%.
The current price of silver is Rs.98100.0 per kilogram, a reduction of Rs.1100.0 per kilogram.
Gold Price in Delhi
The Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹77573.0 per 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 28-09-2024 was ₹77183.0 per 10 grams, and the price one week ago on 23-09-2024 was ₹76093.0 per 10 grams.
Silver Price in Delhi
The Silver Price Today in Delhi is ₹98100.0 per kilogram. The rate from the previous day on 28-09-2024 was ₹98000.0 per kilogram, while the price from one week ago on 23-09-2024 was ₹96000.0 per kilogram.
Gold Price in Chennai
The Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹77421.0 per 10 grams. The price from the previous day on 28-09-2024 was ₹77031.0 per 10 grams, and the price from one week ago on 23-09-2024 was ₹75941.0 per 10 grams.
Silver Price in Chennai
The Silver Price Today in Chennai is ₹103700.0 per kilogram. The rate from the previous day on 28-09-2024 was ₹103600.0 per kilogram, and the price from one week ago on 23-09-2024 was ₹100600.0 per kilogram.
Gold Price in Mumbai
The Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹77427.0 per 10 grams. The price from the previous day on 28-09-2024 was ₹77037.0 per 10 grams, while the price from one week ago on 23-09-2024 was ₹75947.0 per 10 grams.
Silver Price in Mumbai
The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is ₹97400.0 per kilogram. The rate from the previous day on 28-09-2024 was ₹97500.0 per kilogram, and the price from one week ago on 23-09-2024 was ₹95300.0 per kilogram.
Gold Price in Kolkata
The Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹77425.0 per 10 grams. The price from the previous day on 28-09-2024 was ₹77035.0 per 10 grams, and the price from one week ago on 23-09-2024 was ₹75945.0 per 10 grams.
Silver Price in Kolkata
The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is ₹98900.0 per kilogram. The rate from the previous day on 28-09-2024 was ₹98800.0 per kilogram, while the price from one week ago on 23-09-2024 was ₹96800.0 per kilogram.
At the time of publishing, the gold December 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.75739.0 per 10 grams, representing a decrease of 0.674%. The silver December 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.91384.0 per kilogram, down by 1.381%.
Fluctuations in gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including insights from esteemed jewelers. Key elements include global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values among nations, prevailing interest rates, and governmental regulations regarding the gold trade. Additionally, global events such as the status of the world economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies significantly impact gold prices in the Indian market.