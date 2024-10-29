Gold and silver prices today on 29-10-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a slight decrease on Tuesday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7996.3 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs.490.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7331.3 per gram, down by Rs.450.0.
The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been -0.82%, while the change over the last month stands at -3.6%. The current cost of silver is Rs.101000.0 per kilogram.
The Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹79963.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 28-10-2024 was ₹80463.0 for 10 grams, and the gold price from last week on 23-10-2024 was ₹79803.0 for 10 grams.
The Silver Price Today in Delhi is ₹101000.0 per kilogram. The silver rate from the previous day on 28-10-2024 was ₹101100.0 per kilogram, while last week’s silver price on 23-10-2024 was ₹105200.0 per kilogram.
The Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹79811.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 28-10-2024 was ₹80311.0 for 10 grams, and the gold price from last week on 23-10-2024 was ₹79651.0 for 10 grams.
The Silver Price Today in Chennai is ₹109600.0 per kilogram. The silver rate from the previous day on 28-10-2024 was ₹109700.0 per kilogram, while last week’s silver price on 23-10-2024 was ₹112800.0 per kilogram.
The Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹79817.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 28-10-2024 was ₹80317.0 for 10 grams, and the gold price from last week on 23-10-2024 was ₹79657.0 for 10 grams.
The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is ₹100300.0 per kilogram. The silver rate from the previous day on 28-10-2024 was ₹100400.0 per kilogram, while last week’s silver price on 23-10-2024 was ₹104500.0 per kilogram.
The Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹79815.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 28-10-2024 was ₹80315.0 for 10 grams, and the gold price from last week on 23-10-2024 was ₹79655.0 for 10 grams.
The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is ₹101800.0 per kilogram. The silver rate from the previous day on 28-10-2024 was ₹101900.0 per kilogram, while last week’s silver price on 23-10-2024 was ₹106000.0 per kilogram.
The gold December 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.78845.0 per 10 grams, reflecting an increase of 0.355% at the time of publishing. The silver March 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.100041.0 per kilogram, showing an increase of 0.231% at the time of publishing.
Fluctuations in Gold and Silver prices are influenced by a variety of factors, including insights from reputable jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values among nations, current interest rates, and government regulations regarding gold trade all contribute to these changes. Additionally, global events such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies exert significant influence on gold prices in the Indian market.
