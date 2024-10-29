Gold and silver prices today on 29-10-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.79963.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.101000.0 in Delhi.

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a slight decrease on Tuesday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7996.3 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs.490.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7331.3 per gram, down by Rs.450.0. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been -0.82%, while the change over the last month stands at -3.6%. The current cost of silver is Rs.101000.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Delhi The Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹79963.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 28-10-2024 was ₹80463.0 for 10 grams, and the gold price from last week on 23-10-2024 was ₹79803.0 for 10 grams. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Silver Price in Delhi The Silver Price Today in Delhi is ₹101000.0 per kilogram. The silver rate from the previous day on 28-10-2024 was ₹101100.0 per kilogram, while last week’s silver price on 23-10-2024 was ₹105200.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Chennai The Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹79811.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 28-10-2024 was ₹80311.0 for 10 grams, and the gold price from last week on 23-10-2024 was ₹79651.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai The Silver Price Today in Chennai is ₹109600.0 per kilogram. The silver rate from the previous day on 28-10-2024 was ₹109700.0 per kilogram, while last week’s silver price on 23-10-2024 was ₹112800.0 per kilogram. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gold Price in Mumbai The Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹79817.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 28-10-2024 was ₹80317.0 for 10 grams, and the gold price from last week on 23-10-2024 was ₹79657.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is ₹100300.0 per kilogram. The silver rate from the previous day on 28-10-2024 was ₹100400.0 per kilogram, while last week’s silver price on 23-10-2024 was ₹104500.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Kolkata The Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹79815.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 28-10-2024 was ₹80315.0 for 10 grams, and the gold price from last week on 23-10-2024 was ₹79655.0 for 10 grams. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Silver Price in Kolkata The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is ₹101800.0 per kilogram. The silver rate from the previous day on 28-10-2024 was ₹101900.0 per kilogram, while last week’s silver price on 23-10-2024 was ₹106000.0 per kilogram.

The gold December 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.78845.0 per 10 grams, reflecting an increase of 0.355% at the time of publishing. The silver March 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.100041.0 per kilogram, showing an increase of 0.231% at the time of publishing.