Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Commodities/  Gold and silver prices today on 29-10-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold and silver prices today on 29-10-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Livemint

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.79963.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.101000.0 in Delhi.

Gold and Silver price today

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a slight decrease on Tuesday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7996.3 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs.490.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7331.3 per gram, down by Rs.450.0.

The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been -0.82%, while the change over the last month stands at -3.6%. The current cost of silver is Rs.101000.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Delhi

The Gold Price Today in Delhi is 79963.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 28-10-2024 was 80463.0 for 10 grams, and the gold price from last week on 23-10-2024 was 79803.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

The Silver Price Today in Delhi is 101000.0 per kilogram. The silver rate from the previous day on 28-10-2024 was 101100.0 per kilogram, while last week’s silver price on 23-10-2024 was 105200.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Chennai

The Gold Price Today in Chennai is 79811.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 28-10-2024 was 80311.0 for 10 grams, and the gold price from last week on 23-10-2024 was 79651.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

The Silver Price Today in Chennai is 109600.0 per kilogram. The silver rate from the previous day on 28-10-2024 was 109700.0 per kilogram, while last week’s silver price on 23-10-2024 was 112800.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Mumbai

The Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 79817.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 28-10-2024 was 80317.0 for 10 grams, and the gold price from last week on 23-10-2024 was 79657.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 100300.0 per kilogram. The silver rate from the previous day on 28-10-2024 was 100400.0 per kilogram, while last week’s silver price on 23-10-2024 was 104500.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Kolkata

The Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 79815.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 28-10-2024 was 80315.0 for 10 grams, and the gold price from last week on 23-10-2024 was 79655.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 101800.0 per kilogram. The silver rate from the previous day on 28-10-2024 was 101900.0 per kilogram, while last week’s silver price on 23-10-2024 was 106000.0 per kilogram.

The gold December 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.78845.0 per 10 grams, reflecting an increase of 0.355% at the time of publishing. The silver March 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.100041.0 per kilogram, showing an increase of 0.231% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in Gold and Silver prices are influenced by a variety of factors, including insights from reputable jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values among nations, current interest rates, and government regulations regarding gold trade all contribute to these changes. Additionally, global events such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies exert significant influence on gold prices in the Indian market.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.