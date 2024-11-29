Gold and silver prices today on 29-11-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today : 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.77513.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.92500.0 in Delhi.

Published29 Nov 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Gold and Silver price today
Gold and Silver price today

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a modest decline on Friday. The price of 24 carat gold is Rs.7751.3 per gram, which reflects a decrease of Rs.180.0. The price of 22 carat gold is Rs.7106.3 per gram, down by Rs.170.0.

The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been 2.07%, while in the last month, it has decreased by 5.09%. The price of silver stands at Rs.92500.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi

The Gold Price Today in Delhi is 77513.0 for 10 grams. The Gold Price on 28-11-2024 was 77403.0 for 10 grams, and the price last week on 23-11-2024 was 79003.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

The Silver Price Today in Delhi is 92500.0 per kg. The Silver rate on 28-11-2024 was 92500.0 per kg, and the price last week on 23-11-2024 was 95000.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

The Gold Price Today in Chennai is 77361.0 for 10 grams. The Gold Price on 28-11-2024 was 77251.0 for 10 grams, and the price last week on 23-11-2024 was 78851.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

The Silver Price Today in Chennai is 100600.0 per kg. The Silver rate on 28-11-2024 was 100600.0 per kg, and the price last week on 23-11-2024 was 103600.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai

The Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 77367.0 for 10 grams. The Gold Price on 28-11-2024 was 77257.0 for 10 grams, and the price last week on 23-11-2024 was 78857.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 91800.0 per kg. The Silver rate on 28-11-2024 was 91800.0 per kg, and the price last week on 23-11-2024 was 94300.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata

The Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 77365.0 for 10 grams. The Gold Price on 28-11-2024 was 77255.0 for 10 grams, and the price last week on 23-11-2024 was 78855.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 93300.0 per kg. The Silver rate on 28-11-2024 was 93300.0 per kg, and the price last week on 23-11-2024 was 95800.0 per kg.

The gold February 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.77075.0 per 10 grams, reflecting an increase of 0.678% at the time of publication. The silver March 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.91212.0 per kg, showing an increase of 1.195% at the time of publication.

Fluctuations in Gold and Silver prices are influenced by various factors, including insights from reputable jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values among countries, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations regarding gold trade significantly impact these prices. Moreover, global events, including the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar relative to other currencies, also exert influence on gold prices in the Indian market.

First Published:29 Nov 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Trending In Market

