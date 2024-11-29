Gold and silver prices today on 29-11-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a modest decline on Friday. The price of 24 carat gold is Rs.7751.3 per gram, which reflects a decrease of Rs.180.0. The price of 22 carat gold is Rs.7106.3 per gram, down by Rs.170.0.
The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been 2.07%, while in the last month, it has decreased by 5.09%. The price of silver stands at Rs.92500.0 per kg.
Gold Price in Delhi
The Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹77513.0 for 10 grams. The Gold Price on 28-11-2024 was ₹77403.0 for 10 grams, and the price last week on 23-11-2024 was ₹79003.0 for 10 grams.
Silver Price in Delhi
The Silver Price Today in Delhi is ₹92500.0 per kg. The Silver rate on 28-11-2024 was ₹92500.0 per kg, and the price last week on 23-11-2024 was ₹95000.0 per kg.
Gold Price in Chennai
The Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹77361.0 for 10 grams. The Gold Price on 28-11-2024 was ₹77251.0 for 10 grams, and the price last week on 23-11-2024 was ₹78851.0 for 10 grams.
Silver Price in Chennai
The Silver Price Today in Chennai is ₹100600.0 per kg. The Silver rate on 28-11-2024 was ₹100600.0 per kg, and the price last week on 23-11-2024 was ₹103600.0 per kg.
Gold Price in Mumbai
The Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹77367.0 for 10 grams. The Gold Price on 28-11-2024 was ₹77257.0 for 10 grams, and the price last week on 23-11-2024 was ₹78857.0 for 10 grams.
Silver Price in Mumbai
The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is ₹91800.0 per kg. The Silver rate on 28-11-2024 was ₹91800.0 per kg, and the price last week on 23-11-2024 was ₹94300.0 per kg.
Gold Price in Kolkata
The Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹77365.0 for 10 grams. The Gold Price on 28-11-2024 was ₹77255.0 for 10 grams, and the price last week on 23-11-2024 was ₹78855.0 for 10 grams.
Silver Price in Kolkata
The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is ₹93300.0 per kg. The Silver rate on 28-11-2024 was ₹93300.0 per kg, and the price last week on 23-11-2024 was ₹95800.0 per kg.
The gold February 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.77075.0 per 10 grams, reflecting an increase of 0.678% at the time of publication. The silver March 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.91212.0 per kg, showing an increase of 1.195% at the time of publication.
Fluctuations in Gold and Silver prices are influenced by various factors, including insights from reputable jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values among countries, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations regarding gold trade significantly impact these prices. Moreover, global events, including the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar relative to other currencies, also exert influence on gold prices in the Indian market.