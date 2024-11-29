Gold and silver prices today on 29-11-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today : 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.77513.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.92500.0 in Delhi.

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a modest decline on Friday. The price of 24 carat gold is Rs.7751.3 per gram, which reflects a decrease of Rs.180.0. The price of 22 carat gold is Rs.7106.3 per gram, down by Rs.170.0.

The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been 2.07%, while in the last month, it has decreased by 5.09%. The price of silver stands at Rs.92500.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi The Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹77513.0 for 10 grams. The Gold Price on 28-11-2024 was ₹77403.0 for 10 grams, and the price last week on 23-11-2024 was ₹79003.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi The Silver Price Today in Delhi is ₹92500.0 per kg. The Silver rate on 28-11-2024 was ₹92500.0 per kg, and the price last week on 23-11-2024 was ₹95000.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Chennai The Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹77361.0 for 10 grams. The Gold Price on 28-11-2024 was ₹77251.0 for 10 grams, and the price last week on 23-11-2024 was ₹78851.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai The Silver Price Today in Chennai is ₹100600.0 per kg. The Silver rate on 28-11-2024 was ₹100600.0 per kg, and the price last week on 23-11-2024 was ₹103600.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai The Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹77367.0 for 10 grams. The Gold Price on 28-11-2024 was ₹77257.0 for 10 grams, and the price last week on 23-11-2024 was ₹78857.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is ₹91800.0 per kg. The Silver rate on 28-11-2024 was ₹91800.0 per kg, and the price last week on 23-11-2024 was ₹94300.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata The Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹77365.0 for 10 grams. The Gold Price on 28-11-2024 was ₹77255.0 for 10 grams, and the price last week on 23-11-2024 was ₹78855.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is ₹93300.0 per kg. The Silver rate on 28-11-2024 was ₹93300.0 per kg, and the price last week on 23-11-2024 was ₹95800.0 per kg.

The gold February 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.77075.0 per 10 grams, reflecting an increase of 0.678% at the time of publication. The silver March 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.91212.0 per kg, showing an increase of 1.195% at the time of publication.