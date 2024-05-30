Hello User
Gold and silver prices today on 30-05-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold and silver prices today on 30-05-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Livemint

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.74658.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.94400.0 in Delhi.

Gold and Silver price today

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices saw a slight increase on Thursday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7465.8 per gm up by Rs.415.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6838.6 per gm up by Rs.379.0. The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been 1.08%, whereas in the last month it has been -0.18%.

The cost of silver is Rs.94400.0 per kg up by Rs.1000.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi

Gold Price Today in Delhi is 74658.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 29-05-2024 was 73779.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 24-05-2024 was 74574.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

Silver Price Today in Delhi is 94400.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 29-05-2024 was 90990.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 24-05-2024 was 90240.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

Gold Price Today in Chennai is 74368.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 29-05-2024 was 74501.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 24-05-2024 was 74283.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

Silver Price Today in Chennai is 94210.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 29-05-2024 was 90900.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 24-05-2024 was 90330.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai

Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 73644.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 29-05-2024 was 73996.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 24-05-2024 was 74574.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 94400.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 29-05-2024 was 90990.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 24-05-2024 was 90240.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata

Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 74368.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 29-05-2024 was 73418.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 24-05-2024 was 74355.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 94400.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 29-05-2024 was 90990.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 24-05-2024 was 90240.0/Kg.

The gold August 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.72125.0 per 10 gm down by 0.202% at the time of publishing.

The silver July 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.94989.0 per kg down by 1.22% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in Gold and Silver prices are impacted by a range of elements, among them the input from respected jewelers. Elements such as the worldwide desire for gold, variations in currency values between countries, current interest rates, and government rules regarding the gold trade all play a role in these changes. Furthermore, worldwide occurrences such as the state of the global economy and the potency of the US dollar against other currencies also exert influence on gold prices in the Indian market.

