Gold and silver prices today on 30-06-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today:Gold And Silver Prices Today : 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.73990.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.88090.0 in Delhi.

First Published10:15 AM IST
Gold and Silver price today
Gold and Silver price today

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices saw a slight increase on Sunday.The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7399.0 per gm up by Rs.934.0.The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6777.5 per gm up by Rs.855.0.
The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been 1.3% .whereas in the last month it has been 1.35%.

The cost of silver is Rs.88090.0 per kg down by Rs.90.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi

Gold Price Today in Delhi is 73990.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 29-06-2024 was 73533.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 24-06-2024 was 74492.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

Silver Price Today in Delhi is 88090.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 29-06-2024 was 87220.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 24-06-2024 was 90850.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

Gold Price Today in Chennai is 73703.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 29-06-2024 was 73033.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 24-06-2024 was 74274.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

Silver Price Today in Chennai is 88180.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 29-06-2024 was 87130.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 24-06-2024 was 90940.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai

Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 73272.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 29-06-2024 was 72676.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 24-06-2024 was 75074.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 88090.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 29-06-2024 was 87220.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 24-06-2024 was 90850.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata

Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 73487.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 29-06-2024 was 72676.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 24-06-2024 was 74201.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 88090.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 29-06-2024 was 87220.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 24-06-2024 was 90850.0/Kg.

The gold October 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.71893.0 per 10 gm down by 0.008% at the time of publishing.

The silver July 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.87151.0 per kg down by 0.018% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in Gold and Silver prices are impacted by a range of elements, among them the input from respected jewelers. Elements such as the worldwide desire for gold, variations in currency values between countries, current interest rates, and government rules regarding the gold trade all play a role in these changes. Furthermore, worldwide occurrences such as the state of the global economy and the potency of the US dollar against other currencies also exert influence on gold prices in the Indian market.

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,134.00288.00
    Chennai
    73,703.00359.00
    Delhi
    73,990.00934.00
    Kolkata
    73,487.00-72.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L-0.01
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

