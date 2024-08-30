Gold and silver prices today on 30-08-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.74233.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.85160.0 in Delhi.

Published30 Aug 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Gold and Silver price today

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices saw a slight increase on Friday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7423.3 per gm up by Rs.893.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6799.8 per gm up by Rs.819.0.
The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been -0.76%. whereas in the last month it has been -2.95%.


The cost of silver is Rs.85160.0 per kg down by Rs.20.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi

Gold Price Today in Delhi is 74233.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 29-08-2024 was 73269.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 24-08-2024 was 72710.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

Silver Price Today in Delhi is 85160.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 29-08-2024 was 86220.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 24-08-2024 was 84780.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

Gold Price Today in Chennai is 73225.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 29-08-2024 was 73628.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 24-08-2024 was 72567.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

Silver Price Today in Chennai is 85240.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 29-08-2024 was 86130.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 24-08-2024 was 84700.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai

Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 73225.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 29-08-2024 was 73987.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 24-08-2024 was 73281.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 85160.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 29-08-2024 was 86220.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 24-08-2024 was 84780.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata

Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 73081.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 29-08-2024 was 72982.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 24-08-2024 was 73138.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 85160.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 29-08-2024 was 86220.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 24-08-2024 was 84780.0/Kg.

The gold September 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.117.0 per 10 gm up by 5.405% at the time of publishing.

The silver September 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.84349.0 per kg down by 0.616% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in Gold and Silver prices are impacted by a range of elements, among them the input from respected jewelers. Elements such as the worldwide desire for gold, variations in currency values between countries, current interest rates, and government rules regarding the gold trade all play a role in these changes. Furthermore, worldwide occurrences such as the state of the global economy and the potency of the US dollar against other currencies also exert influence on gold prices in the Indian market.

First Published:30 Aug 2024, 10:15 AM IST
