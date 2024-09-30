Gold and silver prices today on 30-09-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.77563.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.98000.0 in Delhi.

Published30 Sep 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Gold and Silver price today
Gold and Silver price today

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a slight decline on Monday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7756.3 per gm, down by Rs.10.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7111.3 per gm, also down by Rs.10.0.

The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been -1.67%, whereas in the last month it has been -4.81%.

The cost of silver is Rs.98000.0 per kg, down by Rs.100.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi

Gold Price Today in Delhi is 77563.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 29-09-2024 was 77633.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 24-09-2024 was 76333.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

Silver Price Today in Delhi is 98000.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 29-09-2024 was 99200.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 24-09-2024 was 96000.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

Gold Price Today in Chennai is 77411.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 29-09-2024 was 77481.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 24-09-2024 was 76181.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

Silver Price Today in Chennai is 103600.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 29-09-2024 was 104800.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 24-09-2024 was 100600.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai

Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 77417.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 29-09-2024 was 77487.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 24-09-2024 was 76187.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 97300.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 29-09-2024 was 98500.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 24-09-2024 was 95300.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata

Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 77415.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 29-09-2024 was 77485.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 24-09-2024 was 76185.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 98800.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 29-09-2024 was 100000.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 24-09-2024 was 96800.0/Kg.

The gold November 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.780.0 per 10 gm, representing an increase of 4.488% at the time of publishing.

The silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.1280.0 per kg, showing an increase of 0.313% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in gold and silver prices are influenced by a variety of factors, including input from esteemed jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values between nations, prevailing interest rates, and governmental regulations concerning gold trade all contribute to these changes. Additionally, global events such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also impact gold prices in the Indian market.

30 Sep 2024
