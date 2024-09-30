Gold and silver prices today on 30-09-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.77563.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.98000.0 in Delhi.

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a slight decline on Monday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7756.3 per gm, down by Rs.10.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7111.3 per gm, also down by Rs.10.0.

The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been -1.67%, whereas in the last month it has been -4.81%.

The cost of silver is Rs.98000.0 per kg, down by Rs.100.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi

Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹77563.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 29-09-2024 was ₹77633.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 24-09-2024 was ₹76333.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

Silver Price Today in Delhi is ₹98000.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 29-09-2024 was ₹99200.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 24-09-2024 was ₹96000.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹77411.0/10 grams. Yesterday's Gold Price on 29-09-2024 was ₹77481.0/10 grams, and last week's gold price on 24-09-2024 was ₹76181.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

Silver Price Today in Chennai is ₹103600.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 29-09-2024 was ₹104800.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 24-09-2024 was ₹100600.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai

Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹77417.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 29-09-2024 was ₹77487.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 24-09-2024 was ₹76187.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

Silver Price Today in Mumbai is ₹97300.0/Kg. Yesterday's Silver rate on 29-09-2024 was ₹98500.0/Kg, and last week's silver price on 24-09-2024 was ₹95300.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata

Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹77415.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 29-09-2024 was ₹77485.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 24-09-2024 was ₹76185.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

Silver Price Today in Kolkata is ₹98800.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 29-09-2024 was ₹100000.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 24-09-2024 was ₹96800.0/Kg.

The gold November 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.780.0 per 10 gm, representing an increase of 4.488% at the time of publishing.

The silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.1280.0 per kg, showing an increase of 0.313% at the time of publishing.