Gold and silver prices today on 30-10-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a slight increase on Wednesday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.8063.3 per gm, reflecting an increase of Rs.670.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7393.3 per gm, which is up by Rs.620.0.The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been -0.25%, while in the last month it has seen a decline of -3.79%.The cost of silver is Rs.102200.0 per kg, which is an increase of Rs.1200.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹80633.0/10 grams. The previous day's Gold Price on 29-10-2024 was ₹80453.0/10 grams, and last week's gold price on 24-10-2024 was ₹80253.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi Silver Price Today in Delhi is ₹102200.0/Kg. The previous day's Silver rate on 29-10-2024 was ₹101000.0/Kg, and last week's silver price on 24-10-2024 was ₹107200.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Chennai Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹80481.0/10 grams. The previous day's Gold Price on 29-10-2024 was ₹80301.0/10 grams, and last week's gold price on 24-10-2024 was ₹80101.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai Silver Price Today in Chennai is ₹110800.0/Kg. The previous day's Silver rate on 29-10-2024 was ₹109600.0/Kg, and last week's silver price on 24-10-2024 was ₹114800.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹80487.0/10 grams. The previous day's Gold Price on 29-10-2024 was ₹80307.0/10 grams, and last week's gold price on 24-10-2024 was ₹80107.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai Silver Price Today in Mumbai is ₹101500.0/Kg. The previous day's Silver rate on 29-10-2024 was ₹100300.0/Kg, and last week's silver price on 24-10-2024 was ₹106500.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹80485.0/10 grams. The previous day's Gold Price on 29-10-2024 was ₹80305.0/10 grams, and last week's gold price on 24-10-2024 was ₹80105.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata Silver Price Today in Kolkata is ₹103000.0/Kg. The previous day's Silver rate on 29-10-2024 was ₹101800.0/Kg, and last week's silver price on 24-10-2024 was ₹108000.0/Kg.

The gold December 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.79472.0 per 10 gm, marking an increase of 0.302% at the time of publication. Meanwhile, the silver December 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.98506.0 per kg, showing a decline of 0.227% at the time of publication.