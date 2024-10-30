Hello User
Gold and silver prices today on 30-10-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold and silver prices today on 30-10-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Livemint

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.80633.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.102200.0 in Delhi.

Gold and Silver price today

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a slight increase on Wednesday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.8063.3 per gm, reflecting an increase of Rs.670.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7393.3 per gm, which is up by Rs.620.0.The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been -0.25%, while in the last month it has seen a decline of -3.79%.The cost of silver is Rs.102200.0 per kg, which is an increase of Rs.1200.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi

Gold Price Today in Delhi is 80633.0/10 grams. The previous day’s Gold Price on 29-10-2024 was 80453.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 24-10-2024 was 80253.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

Silver Price Today in Delhi is 102200.0/Kg. The previous day’s Silver rate on 29-10-2024 was 101000.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 24-10-2024 was 107200.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

Gold Price Today in Chennai is 80481.0/10 grams. The previous day’s Gold Price on 29-10-2024 was 80301.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 24-10-2024 was 80101.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

Silver Price Today in Chennai is 110800.0/Kg. The previous day’s Silver rate on 29-10-2024 was 109600.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 24-10-2024 was 114800.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai

Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 80487.0/10 grams. The previous day’s Gold Price on 29-10-2024 was 80307.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 24-10-2024 was 80107.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 101500.0/Kg. The previous day’s Silver rate on 29-10-2024 was 100300.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 24-10-2024 was 106500.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata

Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 80485.0/10 grams. The previous day’s Gold Price on 29-10-2024 was 80305.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 24-10-2024 was 80105.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 103000.0/Kg. The previous day’s Silver rate on 29-10-2024 was 101800.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 24-10-2024 was 108000.0/Kg.

The gold December 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.79472.0 per 10 gm, marking an increase of 0.302% at the time of publication. Meanwhile, the silver December 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.98506.0 per kg, showing a decline of 0.227% at the time of publication.

Fluctuations in gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including insights from reputable jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values across nations, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations regarding the gold trade all contribute to these changes. Additionally, global occurrences such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also affect gold prices in the Indian market.

