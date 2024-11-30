Gold prices experienced a modest increase on Saturday. The price of 24 carat gold is Rs.7829.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs.780.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7179.3 per gram, rising by Rs.730.0. The price fluctuation for 24 carat gold over the past week has been recorded at 2.73%, while in the previous month, it has shown an increase of 4.92%.

The current price of silver stands at Rs.94700.0 per kilogram, which reflects an increase of Rs.2200.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Delhi The current Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹78293.0 for 10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, on 29-11-2024, was ₹77693.0 for 10 grams, and last week's price on 24-11-2024 was ₹79813.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi The Silver Price Today in Delhi is ₹94700.0 per kilogram. The rate recorded yesterday, on 29-11-2024, was ₹92500.0 per kilogram, while last week's silver price on 24-11-2024 was ₹95100.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Chennai The current Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹78141.0 for 10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, on 29-11-2024, was ₹77541.0 for 10 grams, and last week's price on 24-11-2024 was ₹79661.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai The Silver Price Today in Chennai is ₹102800.0 per kilogram. The rate recorded yesterday, on 29-11-2024, was ₹100600.0 per kilogram, while last week's silver price on 24-11-2024 was ₹103700.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Mumbai The current Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹78147.0 for 10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, on 29-11-2024, was ₹77547.0 for 10 grams, and last week's price on 24-11-2024 was ₹79667.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is ₹94000.0 per kilogram. The rate recorded yesterday, on 29-11-2024, was ₹91800.0 per kilogram, while last week's silver price on 24-11-2024 was ₹94400.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Kolkata The current Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹78145.0 for 10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, on 29-11-2024, was ₹77545.0 for 10 grams, and last week's price on 24-11-2024 was ₹79665.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is ₹95500.0 per kilogram. The rate recorded yesterday, on 29-11-2024, was ₹93300.0 per kilogram, while last week's silver price on 24-11-2024 was ₹95900.0 per kilogram.

As of the time of publishing, the gold December 2024 MCX futures are trading at Rs.76400.0 per 10 grams, reflecting an increase of 0.893%. Meanwhile, the silver May 2025 MCX futures are trading at Rs.92947.0 per kilogram, up by 1.204%.