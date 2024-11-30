Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Commodities/  Gold and silver prices today on 30-11-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Livemint

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.78293.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.94700.0 in Delhi.

Gold and Silver price today

Gold prices experienced a modest increase on Saturday. The price of 24 carat gold is Rs.7829.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs.780.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7179.3 per gram, rising by Rs.730.0. The price fluctuation for 24 carat gold over the past week has been recorded at 2.73%, while in the previous month, it has shown an increase of 4.92%.

The current price of silver stands at Rs.94700.0 per kilogram, which reflects an increase of Rs.2200.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Delhi

The current Gold Price Today in Delhi is 78293.0 for 10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, on 29-11-2024, was 77693.0 for 10 grams, and last week's price on 24-11-2024 was 79813.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

The Silver Price Today in Delhi is 94700.0 per kilogram. The rate recorded yesterday, on 29-11-2024, was 92500.0 per kilogram, while last week's silver price on 24-11-2024 was 95100.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Chennai

The current Gold Price Today in Chennai is 78141.0 for 10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, on 29-11-2024, was 77541.0 for 10 grams, and last week's price on 24-11-2024 was 79661.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

The Silver Price Today in Chennai is 102800.0 per kilogram. The rate recorded yesterday, on 29-11-2024, was 100600.0 per kilogram, while last week's silver price on 24-11-2024 was 103700.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Mumbai

The current Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 78147.0 for 10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, on 29-11-2024, was 77547.0 for 10 grams, and last week's price on 24-11-2024 was 79667.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 94000.0 per kilogram. The rate recorded yesterday, on 29-11-2024, was 91800.0 per kilogram, while last week's silver price on 24-11-2024 was 94400.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Kolkata

The current Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 78145.0 for 10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, on 29-11-2024, was 77545.0 for 10 grams, and last week's price on 24-11-2024 was 79665.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 95500.0 per kilogram. The rate recorded yesterday, on 29-11-2024, was 93300.0 per kilogram, while last week's silver price on 24-11-2024 was 95900.0 per kilogram.

As of the time of publishing, the gold December 2024 MCX futures are trading at Rs.76400.0 per 10 grams, reflecting an increase of 0.893%. Meanwhile, the silver May 2025 MCX futures are trading at Rs.92947.0 per kilogram, up by 1.204%.

The fluctuations in gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including insights from reputable jewelers. Elements such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values between nations, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations surrounding gold trade significantly impact these price changes. Additionally, global events, such as the state of the world economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, also affect gold prices in the Indian market.

